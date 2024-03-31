 Apple has a new Apple Watch treat for employees: Check all details | Tech News
Apple is offering significant discounts on select Apple Watch bands exclusively for its employees, with the Link Bracelet and Milanese Loop seeing substantial price cuts.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 31 2024, 14:07 IST
Apple Watch
Apple introduces generous discounts on premium Apple Watch bands, providing employees with exclusive access to savings. (Unsplash)
Apple introduces generous discounts on premium Apple Watch bands, providing employees with exclusive access to savings.

Apple employees are in for a treat as Apple introduces significant discounts on two Apple Watch bands. The latest report reveals that the Link Bracelet, originally priced at $349, is now available to employees for just $209. Similarly, the Milanese Loop, which previously retailed for $99, now comes with a price tag of $59.

Uncertainty Surrounding Discounts

Apple frequently offers special discounts to its employees on a rotating selection of products. However, it's uncertain whether this discount signals forthcoming changes in the Apple Watch lineup or if it's simply a regular special offer for Apple staff, reported MacRumors.

In addition to the markdowns on the Link Bracelet and Milanese Loop, Apple is extending discounts of up to 50% on the Black Unity and Pride Edition bands exclusively for its employees. This move not only incentivizes employees but also celebrates diversity and inclusion within the Apple community.

Speculation About Apple Watch X

Rumors have been circulating about the anticipated release of the "Apple Watch X," speculated to introduce significant changes, including a break in compatibility with existing Apple Watch bands. Reports suggest that Apple is working on a new magnetic system to replace the current clasp system, hinting at potential design upgrades and technological advancements. However, whether the Apple Watch X will make its debut in late 2024 or be delayed until 2025 remains unclear.

The introduction of discounts on high-end Apple Watch bands raises speculation among tech enthusiasts about the company's future plans. Some speculate that these discounts could be a strategic move by Apple to clear inventory ahead of the rumored release of the Apple Watch X. Others view it as a gesture of appreciation towards Apple employees for their dedication and hard work.

As Apple continues to unveil new products and updates, the anticipation surrounding the Apple Watch X and its potential impact on the ecosystem of accessories and wearable technology grows. Until then, employees can take advantage of these exclusive discounts to personalize their Apple Watches and stay connected in style.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 14:07 IST
