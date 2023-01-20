    Trending News

    Apple HIKES prices of these two gadgets in India! Check all details

    Apple hikes the price of two gadgets in India after the HomePod 2nd Gen launch in India. All details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 20 2023, 18:14 IST
    HomePod Mini
    Apple has hiked the price of two gadgets in India just after it released three new updated versions of its existing devices. The company just announced updated versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The new Mac Mini also comes with the M2 chip and M2 Pro chip. The HomePod also returned with new internals and an inflated price tag. These launches also affected the price of the existing HomePod Mini as well as 24-inch iMac.

    After the price update, here is how the entire lineup stands at the moment. The HomePod Mini used to cost Rs. 9900 earlier and a price hike of Rs. 1000 has bumped up the price to Rs. 10900. The smart speaker is available in the same colours as it was earlier.

    Similarly, the 24-inch iMac that uses the M1 chip has seen a price bump of Rs. 10000. The base version with 7-core GPU and 256GB storage is available at a price of Rs. 129,900. The 24-inch iMac with the 8-core GPU and 256GB storage now costs Rs. 1,49,900. The top-end 512GB storage version also sees a price hike from Rs. 1,59,900 to Rs. 1,69,900.

    Apple hikes price HomePod Mini, iMac

    The HomePod Mini continues to be the most affordable smart speaker from Apple running on Apple's Siri voice assistant. The latest update in beta, called the HomePod Software 16.3, activates the hidden temperature and humidity sensor. This will not only provide ambient temperature readouts but it will also help with the automation features. Note that the HomePod 2nd Gen comes at a price of Rs. 32900

    The 24-inch iMac, on the other hand, is the most affordable desktop Mac one can buy today. The system hasn't been updated ever since it launched in 2021 and is still running on the last-gen M1 chip. The system offers a 24-inch 4.5k resolution display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The system also comes with a FaceTime HD camera and a quad mic setup. You also get colour-matched keyboard and the Apple Mouse.

    First Published Date: 20 Jan, 18:13 IST
