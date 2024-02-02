Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

After witnessing rivals such as Samsung and Google leverage artificial intelligence (AI), it seems like Apple is gearing up to bank on this rapidly developing technology. In its efforts, the iPhone maker has been quietly acquiring tech startups - 21 startups since 2017 to be precise. These numbers hint that Apple could finally make an AI push this year by unveiling a slew of AI upgrades for its suite of products including iPhone, iPad and Mac. During the Q1 earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the company's investments in AI. Know what's coming.

Apple's AI push explained

As per a MacRumors report, Apple recorded greater revenue than in the same period last year. Now, the company is banking on AI to get a further push. Talking about generative AI, Cook said, “In terms of generative AI which I would guess is your focus, we have a lot of work going on internally, as I've alluded to before.”

The work Apple CEO is referring to is likely to be iOS 18. Just a few days ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that iOS 18 could be the “biggest” update in iPhone history. One of the most prominent upgrades could come in the form of Siri. Morgan Stanley analysts believe that iOS 18 will have generative AI in focus, and it could bring a new Siri that is powered by LLMs. As per the reports, Apple is also looking to incorporate AI into as many apps as possible. Apple Music could get auto-generated playlists, while apps like Keynote or Pages could get a feature that automatically generates slide decks. It is also looking to bolster AppleCare with generative AI.

“As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. That includes artificial intelligence, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort and we're excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year,” Cook further said.

Also read other top stories today:

AI Summit! With more than 5 million programmers, India is emerging as one of the largest pools of AI talent for startups and global businesses. Read all about it here.

Falling Apple? Apple CEO Tim Cook has never faced these many uncertainties at the same time. Dive in here.

AI push! Facebook owner Meta Platforms plans to deploy into its data centers this year a new version of a custom chip. Know what Meta is looking to do to beat rivals in AI segment. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!