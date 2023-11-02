Apple plans hypertension, sleep apnea detection for next Apple Watch; Know the key takeaways

Apple Inc. is planning several new health-related features for next year's Apple Watch and a paid health service, people familiar with their development said.

Bloomberg News reported on these projects for the first time in an investigation published Tuesday on Apple's evolving approach to health care. Here are the key takeaways on what's planned for the Apple Watch in 2024:

A new sensor to detect when a person's blood pressure is elevated. The initial system won't show a user their exact systolic and diastolic measurements, but the company is working on a follow-up version for later that could. This will be coupled with a new blood pressure journal so a user can notate what was happening when hypertension occurred.

A new system to detect sleep apnea. The Apple Watch will monitor a person's sleeping and breathing habits to predict if a person has the condition. An app will then recommend a user follow-up with a doctor.

Apple is working on a new Apple Watch for later next year with an updated design that would support the new capabilities, Bloomberg News previously reported. Apple is also working on various other new health features, including: