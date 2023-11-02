Icon
Apple plans hypertension, sleep apnea detection for next Apple Watch; Know the key takeaways

Apple plans hypertension, sleep apnea detection for next Apple Watch; Know the key takeaways

Apple is working on a new Apple Watch for later next year with an updated design that would support the new capabilities.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 07:27 IST
Bloomberg News reported on these projects for the first time in an investigation published Tuesday on Apple's evolving approach to health care. Here are the key takeaways on what's planned for the Apple Watch in 2024
Bloomberg News reported on these projects for the first time in an investigation published Tuesday on Apple’s evolving approach to health care. Here are the key takeaways on what’s planned for the Apple Watch in 2024 (Pexels)

Apple Inc. is planning several new health-related features for next year's Apple Watch and a paid health service, people familiar with their development said.

Bloomberg News reported on these projects for the first time in an investigation published Tuesday on Apple's evolving approach to health care. Here are the key takeaways on what's planned for the Apple Watch in 2024:

  • A new sensor to detect when a person's blood pressure is elevated. The initial system won't show a user their exact systolic and diastolic measurements, but the company is working on a follow-up version for later that could. This will be coupled with a new blood pressure journal so a user can notate what was happening when hypertension occurred.
  • A new system to detect sleep apnea. The Apple Watch will monitor a person's sleeping and breathing habits to predict if a person has the condition. An app will then recommend a user follow-up with a doctor.

Apple is working on a new Apple Watch for later next year with an updated design that would support the new capabilities, Bloomberg News previously reported. Apple is also working on various other new health features, including:

  • New features to turn AirPods into over-the-counter hearing aids, with the company seeking to leverage its popular earbuds to become a slice of the growing hearing-aids space. The company is also working on new features for users to test their hearing.
  • A digital, paid health coaching service remains in development. The company is discussing using artificial intelligence and data from user devices to craft individualized workout and eating plans for customers.
  • The company is exploring anti-anxiety and workout features for its upcoming Vision Pro headset.

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 07:27 IST
