Apple Store online makes big announcement for SMEs

Just a day after the announcement of the first official Apple retail store in India, Apple Store online has now come up with good news, especially for SMEs. Apple Store online has launched support for SMEs in India with a dedicated business contact centre team to advise and support purchases of Apple hardware, software and services that work together to give you the power and flexibility to do whatever needs doing.

Apple products and platforms provide security of both personal data and company information, whether you are running a startup, scale-up, or established business. These products are equipped with security features such as hardware-based device encryption that cannot be accidentally disabled. Additionally, Touch ID and Face ID features provide a simple and secure way to protect every device.

The Apple team can also provide guidance on selecting the most suitable apps from the extensive range of 235000 apps available for work purposes. These apps cater to daily tasks, improved customer experiences, and efficient operations that facilitate business growth. Furthermore, GST invoices are provided for purchases made online or via phone.

Benefits for SMEs of shopping at Apple Store Online:

Custom-built perfect Mac.

Free engraving on iPads, AirPods, AirTags or Apple Pencils will be available.

On a timely basis, you will get several Instant cashbacks on selected products with HDFC Bank credit cards.

Enjoy the no Cost EMI which will be available for 3 and 6 months for most leading banks.

Get AppleCare+ for ongoing support directly from Apple.

Free delivery will be applicable for the ordered products.

FIRST Apple retail store in India

Apart from these, Apple is gearing up to inaugurate its first official retail store in India soon. Although Apple has not announced the opening date for the store, the iPhone maker has shared a picture of the barricade of its retail store named 'Apple BKC'. The store will be located in the financial capital of Mumbai, surrounded by multinational banks, within a luxurious shopping mall owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani. This move could prove significant for the company's investments in India for manufacturing and sales purposes.