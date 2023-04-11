Home Tech News Apple Store to open in Delhi too; Big action comes after made-in-India iPhone 14, 13 move

Apple Store to open in Delhi too; Big action comes after made-in-India iPhone 14, 13 move

After revealing that it will open a store in Mumbai, Apple will now open a second store in India, located in the nation’s capital, Delhi.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 11 2023, 14:28 IST
Apple store
View all Images
Apple will open a second store in Saket, Delhi. (PTI)

Apple recently announced plans to open its first official retail store in India which would be in the country's financial capital, Mumbai. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant has revealed that it will open a second store in Delhi, as the company is preparing to invest heavily in the South Asian nation for manufacturing and sales purposes. Apple has already started manufacturing iPhones in India with latest iPhones like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13.

Apple Stores in India

Mumbai - Apple had earlier revealed that its Mumbai store, called Apple BKC, will open its doors to the public on April 18 at 11:00 AM IST. The store is in the main business district alongside multinational banks within a luxurious shopping mall owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Delhi - The Delhi store will be located at the Select Citywalk Mall in Saket and Apple has revealed the barricading for the store which features design taking inspiration from the city's various gates and its rich history. The store will open its doors to the public on April 20 at 10:00 AM IST.

At its retail store, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple's latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalized service and support from the store's team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses.

The launch of Apple's first store in India is an indication of Apple's desire to enhance its expansion in India amidst reports that the country could overtake China as the world's most populous nation this year.

Apple Store celebration

To commemorate the opening of Apple's first official store in India, Apple announced a special event called “Mumbai Rising” which will be running from the day of opening through the Summer.

According to Apple, “Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these sessions will offer hands-on activities with Apple's products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai.”

Ahead of opening day, Apple has invited customers to download custom Apple BKC and Apple Saket wallpapers, specially curated playlists on Apple Music to move to the sounds of Mumbai and Delhi.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 13:35 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

