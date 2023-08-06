Home Tech News Apple Watch Heart rate app: Here’s a closer look at the watchOS 10 update

Apple Watch Heart rate app: Here’s a closer look at the watchOS 10 update

The Apple Watch Heart Rate app in watchOS 10 has received a massive upgrade. Now, it offers real-time heartbeat visualisation and comprehensive metrics for a better health tracking experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 06 2023, 11:18 IST
WatchOS 10: Check out the redesigned heart rate app with exciting new features. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

With the advent of watchOS 10, Apple Watch users can look forward to a plethora of redesigned apps, and one of the most notable updates is the Heart Rate app. Beyond a mere facelift, the new Apple Watch Heart Rate app boasts an impressive new feature that adds value to the overall user experience.

watchOS 10 represents a significant overhaul of the Apple Watch interface, introducing a widgets UI, mental health features like mood tracking, new faces, and revamped native apps such as Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages and Heart Rate. Apple emphasises that these redesigned apps offer users more information at a glance and introduce novel ways to navigate and access content swiftly, according to a 9to5Mac report.

The redesigned Heart Rate app in watchOS 10 offers a visually engaging experience. Upon launching the app, users are greeted with a heart icon appearing in a shadow, while the watch measures their current pulse. Once displayed, the heart icon pulses in sync with the user's heartbeat, allowing real-time visualisation of the pulse.

The interface of the app covers the entire screen and features a captivating ripple effect with each heartbeat. By swiping or scrolling down, users can access various heart rate metrics, including their daily heart rate range, resting rate, walking rate, and workout rates.

The updated range, resting rate, and walking average screens are cleaner and more polished compared to watchOS 9, boasting new "i" info buttons that provide additional details about resting and walking rates when tapped.

Additionally, the app presents heart rate details for any workouts performed throughout the day, including cardio recovery numbers. This feature ensures users can track their progress and performance with ease.

As with any beta release, watchOS 10 is available for early testing; however, users should be cautious, as there is no option to revert to watchOS 9 once the beta version is installed. 

In short, the new Apple Watch Heart Rate app in watchOS 10 brings exciting enhancements and useful features to the table. The real-time heartbeat visualisation and comprehensive heart rate metrics make it a valuable tool for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious users alike.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 11:18 IST
