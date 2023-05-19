Home Tech News Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17 to bring some special features

Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17 to bring some special features

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 17 and a range of new accessibility features for its iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2023.

iOS 17 likely to amaze people with its advanced software at Apple WWDC 2023. (Unsplash)

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, took to Twitter to share the news, stating, "At Apple, we believe technology should empower everyone to pursue their passions. We're thrilled to offer a preview of new accessibility features that will enable even more people to follow their dreams."

Here are the key accessibility features introduced by Apple:

Assistive Access

This feature likely to support individuals with cognitive disabilities, Assistive Access streamlines Apple applications and experiences to their core functions. Additionally, it merges the iPhone and FaceTime apps into a single interface. The feature employs a high-contrast layout with prominent buttons and large text labels, while also allowing trusted supporters to personalise the experience for the user.

Live Speech and Personal Voice

This feature will likely enable users to type messages that are played aloud during phone calls or FaceTime conversations. It also provides the option to save frequently used phrases for verbal playback. The Personal Voice feature is particularly beneficial for those with conditions like ALS, allowing them to generate a voice that closely resembles their own. To create a Personal Voice, users read a set of text prompts, recording 15 minutes of audio on their iPhone or iPad.

Point and Speak

This feature will facilitate the usage of physical objects with text labels for individuals with visual impairments. Integrated into the magnifier app, this feature leverages camera input, LiDAR Scanner data, and machine learning to help users navigate everyday objects such as microwaves and refrigerators.

In short, Apple's commitment to enhancing accessibility further strengthens its dedication to inclusivity and ensuring technology is accessible to all users. The release of these new features later this year will empower a broader range of individuals to fully utilise their Apple devices.

