Apple WWDC 2023 LIVE Updates: From iOS 17, MacBook Air to AR/VR Headset, know what's in store

Apple WWDC 2023 is almost here! It will be held from June 5-9, 2023 at Apple Park, Cupertino. This year's event is expected to continue the trend of being primarily virtual. Developers worldwide will have the opportunity to participate in a week-long series of workshops from the comfort of their own homes, and the best part is that it's completely free of charge. The keynote address for Apple WWDC 2023 will be delivered by Tim Cook, Apple CEO. This year's WWDC is expected to be a significant event for Apple, as Cook is expected to unveil hardware products and deliver a number of software updates. Check all the latest expectations, leaks, analysis and developments here.