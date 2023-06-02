Apple WWDC 2023 LIVE Updates: From iOS 17, MacBook Air to AR/VR Headset, know what's in store
Apple WWDC 2023 will take place on June 5 at Apple Park. The opening keynote session with CEO Tim Cook will kick off at 10:30 PM IST/10 am PTD. Catch up with all the major expectations with our live updates.
Apple WWDC 2023 is almost here! It will be held from June 5-9, 2023 at Apple Park, Cupertino. This year's event is expected to continue the trend of being primarily virtual. Developers worldwide will have the opportunity to participate in a week-long series of workshops from the comfort of their own homes, and the best part is that it's completely...Read More
Apple watch likely to get major updates
WatchOS 10 is anticipated to bring significant software enhancements to the Apple Watch, making it the most substantial update in years.
Will Apple pull off a surprise, make an AI statement at WWDC 2023?
With Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC2023) around the corner, rumors surrounding potential announcements related to their AI strategy are making their way along the grapevine.
