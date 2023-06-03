Apple WWDC 2023 to showcase exciting updates for Apple Watch

Apple introduces exciting features and improvements that enhance the user experience. As we eagerly anticipate the release of the Apple Watch Series 9, let's explore five things we can expect from this highly anticipated device. Enhanced Performance :One of the most noteworthy upgrades expected in this new iteration is the introduction of a brand new processor, which many sources believe will be called the Apple S9 chip. This new and improved processor is anticipated to deliver faster performance, enhanced efficiency, and improved battery life.

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual developer event, WWDC 2023, scheduled to take place on June 5 at the Apple Park in Cupertino. This year, the focus will be on unveiling the latest software updates for Apple's range of devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. While all eyes have been on the much-awaited iOS 17 release, there are also expected to be other announcements about additional software updates. Among these updates, the spotlight shines on watchOS 10, about which Apple is likely to announce key new features.

A recent report by renowned Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman reveals some intriguing insights into what watchOS 10 has in store for us. One of the significant revelations is the incorporation of widget support, marking a pivotal change for the software. As we eagerly await further details from Apple, let's delve into the rumoured features and enhancements we can expect from watchOS 10.

Apple plans to make widgets a central and prominent feature in watchOS 10, positioning it as the most significant update since the software's inception, according to 9to5Mac. Some othernreports also indicate that Apple aims to introduce fundamental changes to how the device functions, with a specific focus on widgets.

Interestingly, Gurman's sources suggest that Apple might bring back widgets to watchOS, which were previously removed in favour of emphasising notifications and multitasking capabilities. While Apple has not released official information yet, Gurman's track record in leaking Apple-related news lends credibility to these predictions.

As per Gurman, watchOS 10 will revolve around a comprehensive widget system. This upcoming system for the Apple Watch will merge aspects of the old Glances system with the iOS 14-style widgets. Users can anticipate the ability to scroll through a stack of widgets, akin to the widget stack feature found in iOS and iPadOS. The new interface will act as an overlay on any watch face, reminiscent of the Siri watch face introduced in watchOS 4.

Additionally, Gurman revealed that Apple is experimenting with redefining the functionality of certain buttons on the Apple Watch. In the next version of watchOS, a press of the Digital Crown might open up the widgets instead of launching the home screen.

While no other details regarding the features of watchOS 10 have been revealed, the official announcement is just around the corner, with Apple set to introduce the upgrade in June.

The new watchOS is expected to be available for eligible devices in the second half of the year, likely releasing shortly after the iPhone 15 launch event.