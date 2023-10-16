Icon
Home Tech News Australia slaps AUD$610500 penalty on X for non-disclosure of child abuse content

Australia slaps AUD$610500 penalty on X for non-disclosure of child abuse content

The Australian eSafety Commissioner slapped a fine of AUD$610,500 on X for not sharing child abuse content information. Google has received a warning.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 13:37 IST
Icon
Elon Musk says blocking feature on X ‘makes no sense’ to him
Elon musk
1/7 Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), has tweeted that he wants to eliminate the platform's 'block' feature. Musk made this decision in response to a query from a user, where he sought user opinions on the preference between muting and blocking. (Bloomberg)
image caption
2/7 In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk clarified that the blocking feature will be discontinued, except for direct messages, while muting will remain an available option. (Bloomberg)
image caption
3/7 On Friday, Musk shared a message, stating, "The 'block' feature is being completely removed, except for its use in direct messages. It simply doesn't make sense," commented the billionaire. (REUTERS)
image caption
4/7 Muting vs. blocking: According to a report by Bloomberg, muting an account will still allow users to avoid seeing posts from that account. However, muted accounts will retain the ability to respond to the user's posts, share them with their own followers, add commentary, and send direct messages. (AFP)
image caption
5/7 User concerns: Blocking, which has long served as a fundamental security measure on X, has raised concerns among users about potential increases in online harassment following its removal. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 One user reacted to Musk's tweet and replied, "Don’t go there. No one is entitled to other people’s posts. People should be able to block whoever they want". (Pexels)
image caption
7/7 A series of transformations: Some of the significant alterations implemented under Musk's leadership include substantial workforce reductions, replacing the traditional verification program with the $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription, rebranding the company from Twitter to X, and introducing new features such as live streaming. (AP)
Elon musk
icon View all Images
eSafety Commissioner has fined X for non-disclosure on child abuse content and issued a warning to Google. (Pexels)

In a significant move to address child sexual exploitation online, the Australian eSafety Commissioner has levied a fine against X, a prominent microblogging platform backed by Elon Musk. X has been ordered to pay a fine of $610,500 AUD (about $384,000 USD) due to its failure to provide critical information regarding the detection, removal, and prevention of child sexual abuse material. In addition to this, Google has also received a formal warning from the authorities for similar non-disclosure.

A Call for Responsibility in the Digital Age

Julie Inman Grant, the eSafety Commissioner, has underscored the growing issue of child sexual exploitation online in Australia and globally. She emphasised the moral obligation of technology companies to protect children from such abuse on their platforms. Grant has called on organisations to take concrete actions beyond mere public statements, including X, which has declared its commitment to combating child sexual exploitation as a top priority, The New York Times reported.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Penalties and Warnings Issued

X now has a 28-day window to respond to the eSafety office's warning or pay the imposed fine. Commissioner Grant pointed to a recent study that revealed shortcomings in the approaches of several internet firms, including Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Skype, Snap, WhatsApp, and Omegle, in addressing the issue of child sexual exploitation. The study highlighted inconsistencies in how Twitter (X) and Google are addressing and combating the growth of sexual extortion online.

The eSafety inquiry exposed that both Google and Twitter (X) had disregarded the notices provided to them and had offered insufficient responses to specific queries. Google received a formal warning for its generic responses and data compilation. It was observed that Google was not adequately utilising its technologies to identify known child sexual exploitation content on its platforms.

X faced even more substantial non-compliance charges as various sections of its response were entirely blank, lacking answers to certain critical questions. The corporation's recent acquisition and subsequent employee cuts in October 2022 appeared to hinder its ability to respond effectively to concerns about safety and public policy staffing.

Grant reiterated the need for practical measures to align with business interests in addressing child sexual exploitation. Interestingly, Discord cited cost as a barrier to detecting child sexual exploitation in live streams, setting it apart from platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 13:37 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Microsoft
Microsoft spent 2 years trying to buy Activision Blizzard. For Xbox CEO, that was the easy part
Geoguessr
Where am I? Gaming whizzes put geography on the map
Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon