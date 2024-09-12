 Best TWS earbuds from Noise, Ptron and others to buy under ₹1000 | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Best TWS earbuds from Noise, Ptron and others to buy under 1000

Best TWS earbuds from Noise, Ptron and others to buy under 1000

Looking for affordable and high-quality earbuds? Here are the top 10 best earbuds under 1000 in India for 2022. Compare and choose the perfect one for your needs.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 11:04 IST
earbuds under 1000
earbuds under 1000

Products included in this article

62% OFF
Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Mint Green)
(29,304)
₹1,299 ₹3,499
Buy now 80% OFF
Fastrack Fpods FZ100 TWS in-Ear Earbuds with Mega 50 Hrs Playtime|Extra Deep Bass Driver|Quad Mic ENC for Clear Calls|Ultra Low 40ms Latency Gaming Mode|NitroFast Charge-200 Min in 10 Min - Blue
(1,872)
₹999 ₹4,995
Buy now 75% OFF
pTron Zenbuds X1 TWS Earbuds-4 QuadPro Mics, 3D AudioScape, in-Ear Sensor, 40hrs Playtime,TruTalk AI-ENC Calls, 40ms Movie/Music Modes, BT5.3, Type-C Fast Charging, & IPX5 Water Resistant (Bold Blue)
(1,020)
₹799 ₹3,199
Buy now 75% OFF
pTron Bassbuds GoMax In-Ear TWS Earbuds, HD Mic & TruTalk AI-ENC Calls, 36H Playtime, 13mm Drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones, Voice Assist, Type-C Fast Charging & IPX5 Water Resistant (Black)
(1,269)
₹699 ₹2,899
Buy now 65% OFF
Portronics Harmonics Twins S16 in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds with 24 Hrs Playtime, Clear Calls, Game & Music Mode, Low Latency, Bluetooth 5.3v, LED Display, Type C Fast Charging(Beige)
(208)
₹698 ₹1,999
Buy now 64% OFF
Leaf Buds X121 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Ai Sound App, 30H Playtime, Quad Mic with Enc, 50Ms Low Latency, Fast Charging(10Min=200Min), 10Mm Driver, Ipx5, Bluetooth V5.4 TWS (Carbon Black)
(107)
₹899 ₹2,499
Buy now 84% OFF
Boult Audio Ammo True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 40ms Lowest Latency, 40H Playtime, ENC Mic, 13mm Bass Drivers, Interactive LED, Type-C Fast Charging (10Min=150min) Bluetooth Ear Buds
(2,196)
₹799 ₹4,999
Buy now 65% OFF
Portronics Harmonics Twins S16 in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds with 24 Hrs Playtime, Clear Calls, Game & Music Mode, Low Latency, Bluetooth 5.3v, LED Display, Type C Fast Charging(Black)
(208)
₹698 ₹1,999
Buy now

When it comes to earbuds, finding a pair that is both affordable and high-quality can be a challenge. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect pair that fits your needs. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a pair with the best overall features, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 best earbuds under 1000 in India for 2022, helping you make an informed decision for your next purchase.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Mint Green) 3.8/5 ₹ 1,299
Fastrack Fpods FZ100 TWS in-Ear Earbuds with Mega 50 Hrs Playtime|Extra Deep Bass Driver|Quad Mic ENC for Clear Calls|Ultra Low 40ms Latency Gaming Mode|NitroFast Charge-200 Min in 10 Min - Blue 3.7/5 ₹ 999
pTron Zenbuds X1 TWS Earbuds-4 QuadPro Mics, 3D AudioScape, in-Ear Sensor, 40hrs Playtime,TruTalk AI-ENC Calls, 40ms Movie/Music Modes, BT5.3, Type-C Fast Charging, & IPX5 Water Resistant (Bold Blue) 4.4/5 ₹ 799
pTron Bassbuds GoMax In-Ear TWS Earbuds, HD Mic & TruTalk AI-ENC Calls, 36H Playtime, 13mm Drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones, Voice Assist, Type-C Fast Charging & IPX5 Water Resistant (Black) 4/5 ₹ 699
Portronics Harmonics Twins S16 in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds with 24 Hrs Playtime, Clear Calls, Game & Music Mode, Low Latency, Bluetooth 5.3v, LED Display, Type C Fast Charging(Beige) 3.9/5 ₹ 698
Leaf Buds X121 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Ai Sound App, 30H Playtime, Quad Mic with Enc, 50Ms Low Latency, Fast Charging(10Min=200Min), 10Mm Driver, Ipx5, Bluetooth V5.4 TWS (Carbon Black) 4.4/5 ₹ 899
Boult Audio Ammo True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 40ms Lowest Latency, 40H Playtime, ENC Mic, 13mm Bass Drivers, Interactive LED, Type-C Fast Charging (10Min=150min) Bluetooth Ear Buds 3.5/5 ₹ 799
Portronics Harmonics Twins S16 in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds with 24 Hrs Playtime, Clear Calls, Game & Music Mode, Low Latency, Bluetooth 5.3v, LED Display, Type C Fast Charging(Black) 3.9/5 ₹ 698

1. Noise Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

1. Fastrack Earbuds with NitroFast Charge

B09Y5MK1KB-1

These Fastrack earbuds offer extended playtime and NitroFast Charge technology. With a sleek design and comfortable fit, they are an excellent choice for everyday use.

Specifications:

  • Long playtime
  • NitroFast Charge
  • Sleek design
  • Comfortable fit
  • High-quality sound

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Quick charging

Limited color options

Stylish design

May not be suitable for sports activities

Clear sound quality

2. pTron Zenbuds Earbuds with AudioScape 4.0

B0CXJDXXB8-2

The pTron Zenbuds are equipped with AudioScape 4.0 technology for an immersive audio experience. With a water-resistant design, they are perfect for outdoor use.

Specifications:

  • AudioScape 4.0 technology
  • Water-resistant
  • Comfortable fit
  • Long battery life
  • Clear sound quality

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Immersive audio experience

May not fit all ear sizes

Durable design

Limited color options

Ideal for outdoor use

3. pTron Bassbuds Bluetooth Headphones

B0D8FBK1J3-3

These pTron Bassbuds offer a seamless Bluetooth connection and water-resistant design. With a comfortable fit and clear sound quality, they are perfect for daily use.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Water-resistant
  • Comfortable fit
  • Clear sound quality
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stable Bluetooth connection

Limited color options

Durable design

May not be suitable for intense workouts

Sweatproof for workouts

4. Portronics Harmonics Wireless Earbuds

B0CYH3H268-4

The Portronics Harmonics Wireless Earbuds offer long playtime and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. With a lightweight design, they are perfect for all-day use.

Specifications:

  • Long playtime
  • Seamless Bluetooth connectivity
  • Lightweight design
  • Comfortable fit
  • Clear sound quality

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Extended battery life

Limited color options

Easy pairing process

May not fit all ear sizes

Portable and convenient

5. Leaf Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case

B0D86PDNQ6-5

The Leaf Wireless Earbuds come with a charging case for extended playtime. With a comfortable fit and clear sound quality, they are perfect for everyday use.

Specifications:

  • Charging case included
  • Comfortable fit
  • Clear sound quality
  • Long battery life
  • Portable and convenient

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Extended playtime with charging case

Limited color options

Sleek and compact design

May not be suitable for intense workouts

Ideal for travel

6. Boult Launched Wireless Earbuds

B0D7JJDC9M-6

These Boult wireless earbuds offer interactive controls and long playtime. With a durable design and comfortable fit, they are perfect for everyday use.

Specifications:

  • Interactive controls
  • Long playtime
  • Durable design
  • Comfortable fit
  • Clear sound quality

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Easy-to-use controls

Limited color options

Sturdy build quality

May not fit all ear sizes

Sweatproof for workouts

7. Portronics Harmonics Wireless Earbuds

B0BXFC8BMW-7

The Portronics Harmonics Wireless Earbuds offer long playtime and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. With a lightweight design, they are perfect for all-day use.

Specifications:

  • Long playtime
  • Seamless Bluetooth connectivity
  • Lightweight design
  • Comfortable fit
  • Clear sound quality

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Extended battery life

Limited color options

Easy pairing process

May not fit all ear sizes

Portable and convenient

8. truke Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation

B0CTTT4SBP-8

These truke earbuds come with active noise cancellation for an immersive audio experience. With a comfortable fit and clear sound quality, they are perfect for music lovers.

Specifications:

  • Active noise cancellation
  • Comfortable fit
  • Clear sound quality
  • Long battery life
  • Sleek design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Immersive audio experience

Limited color options

Noise-free listening

May not be suitable for sports activities

Stylish design

earbuds under 1000 Top Features Comparison:

Product NameBluetooth ConnectivityPlaytimeWater-resistantComfortable FitClear Sound Quality
Noise Bluetooth Wireless EarbudsYes30 hoursNoYesYes
Fastrack Earbuds with NitroFast ChargeYesLong playtimeNoYesYes
pTron Zenbuds Earbuds with AudioScape 4.0YesNoYesYesYes
pTron Bassbuds Bluetooth HeadphonesYesLong playtimeYesYesYes
Portronics Harmonics Wireless EarbudsYesLong playtimeNoYesYes
Leaf Wireless Earbuds with Charging CaseYesLong playtimeNoYesYes
Boult Launched Wireless EarbudsYesLong playtimeNoYesYes
Portronics Harmonics Wireless EarbudsYesLong playtimeNoYesYes
truke Earbuds with Active Noise CancellationYesLong playtimeNoYesYes

Best Value for Money:

The pTron Bassbuds Bluetooth Headphones offer the best value for money with their long playtime, comfortable fit, and clear sound quality. Priced under 1000, these earbuds are perfect for everyday use.

Best Overall Product:

The Noise Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds stand out as the best overall product in this category, offering 30 hours of playtime, comfortable fit, and clear sound quality. With a sleek design and secure fit, they are a top choice for earbud enthusiasts.

How to find the perfect earbuds under 1000:

When choosing the perfect earbuds under 1000, consider the key features such as Bluetooth connectivity, playtime, water-resistance, comfortable fit, and clear sound quality. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your needs.

FAQs on earbuds under 1000

Are these earbuds sweatproof for workouts?

Yes, some of the earbuds listed above are sweatproof and suitable for workouts. Check the product specifications for more details.

Do these earbuds come with a charging case?

Some of the earbuds come with a charging case for extended playtime. Refer to the product details for specific information.

What is the average battery life of these earbuds?

The average battery life varies for each product, ranging from 20 hours to 30 hours. Check the specifications for more details.

Do these earbuds offer noise cancellation?

Yes, some of the earbuds feature active noise cancellation for an immersive audio experience. Review the product details for specific information.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 11:04 IST
Trending: apple’s launch season might not be over: after iphone 16 this month, ipad mini, m4 macs expected in october ios 18 releasing on monday, but iphone users can stick to ios 17 for a while bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to get new features on… samsung galaxy s24 series, galaxy s23 series and others to get the new ai features with one ui 6.1.1 update dyson launches new airwrap, hair dryer, wet cleaner, and headphones ahead of festive season in india- all details windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them pune doctor joins whatsapp group, loses 12000000: here’s what happened how to hide your instagram online status from others microsoft paint app on windows 11 now offers easy background removal; know how to use it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is almost here – Release date, gameplay, and more
GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details

GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details
ps5 pro

Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets