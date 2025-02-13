Latest Tech News Tech Tech News DeepSeek gives China's chipmakers leg up in race for cheaper AI

DeepSeek gives China's chipmakers leg up in race for cheaper AI

DeepSeek's models, which focus on "inference," or when an AI model produces conclusions, optimise computational efficiency rather than relying solely on raw processing power.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 13 2025, 10:29 IST
DeepSeek gives China's chipmakers leg up in race for cheaper AI
In China, dozens of companies from automakers to telecoms providers have announced plans to integrate DeepSeek's models with their products and operations. (DeepSeek)

The rise of DeepSeek's artificial intelligence (AI) models is seen providing some Chinese chipmakers such as Huawei a better chance to compete in the domestic market against more powerful U.S. processors.

Huawei and its Chinese peers have for years struggled to match Nvidia in building top-end chips that could compete with the U.S. firm's products for training models, a process where data is fed to algorithms to help them learn to make accurate decisions.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details
Vivo X200
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details

However, DeepSeek's models, which focus on "inference," or when an AI model produces conclusions, optimise computational efficiency rather than relying solely on raw processing power.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

That is one reason why the model is expected to partly close the gap between what Chinese-made AI processors and their more powerful U.S. counterparts can do, analysts say.

Huawei, and other Chinese AI chipmakers such as Hygon, Tencent-backed EnFlame, Tsingmicro and Moore Threads have in recent weeks issued statements claiming products will support DeepSeek models, although few details have been released.

Huawei declined to comment. Moore Threads, Hygon EnFlame and Tsingmicro did not respond to Reuters queries seeking further comment.

Industry executives are now predicting that DeepSeek's open-source nature and its low fees could boost adoption of AI and the development of real-life applications for the technology, helping Chinese firms overcome U.S. export curbs on their most powerful chips.

Even before DeepSeek made headlines this year, products such as Huawei's Ascend 910B were seen by customers such as ByteDance as better suited for less computationally intensive "inference" tasks, the stage after training that involves trained AI models making predictions or performing tasks, such as through chatbots.

In China, dozens of companies from automakers to telecoms providers have announced plans to integrate DeepSeek's models with their products and operations.

"This development is very much aligned with the capability of Chinese AI chipset vendors," said Lian Jye Su, a chief analyst at tech research firm Omdia.

"Chinese AI chipsets struggle to compete with Nvidia's GPU (graphics processing unit) in AI training, but AI inference workloads are much more forgiving and require a lot more local and industry-specific understanding," he said.

NVIDIA STILL DOMINATES

However, Bernstein analyst Lin Qingyuan said while Chinese AI chips were cost-competitive for inferencing, this was limited to the Chinese market as Nvidia chips were still better even for inference tasks.

While U.S. export restrictions ban Nvidia's most advanced AI training chips from entering China, the company is still allowed to sell less powerful training chips that Chinese customers can use for inference tasks.

Nvidia published a blog post on Thursday about how inference time was rising as a new scaling law and argued that its chips will be necessary to make DeepSeek and other "reasoning" models more useful.

In addition to computing power, Nvidia's CUDA, a parallel computing platform that allows software developers to use Nvidia GPUs for general-purpose computing, not just AI or graphics, has become a crucial component of its dominance.

Previously, many Chinese AI chip companies did not directly challenge Nvidia by asking users to abandon CUDA but instead, claimed their chips were compatible with CUDA.

Huawei has been the most aggressive in its efforts to break away from Nvidia by offering a CUDA equivalent called Compute Architecture for Neural Networks (CANN), but experts said it faced obstacles in persuading developers to abandon CUDA.

"Software performance of Chinese AI chip firms is also lacking at this stage. CUDA has a rich library and a diverse range of software capability, which requires significant long-term investment," said Omdia's Su.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 10:29 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 PC release

GTA 6 PC release teased by Take-Two CEO, hints at future launch after console debut
5 PC games

5 PC games to play in 2025: From Warframe, and Baldur's Gate 3 to Black Myth: Wukong and more
GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations
GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets