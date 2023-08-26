Home Tech News Did Apple just reveal iPhone 15 Pro features? Check out the iOS 17 beta update

Did Apple just reveal iPhone 15 Pro features? Check out the iOS 17 beta update

iPhone 15 Pro launch is set for launch within weeks and even then there is no official word about it from Apple. However, iOS 17 beta seems to be leaking details aplenty.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 26 2023, 14:00 IST
Surprise! Likely iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike is justified? Just check this out
image caption
1/6 Periscope camera: This year, Apple is expected to bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max! One of these is rumoured to be the Periscope camera. This will be a first for an Apple iPhone. It will provide a higher range of optical zoom for better quality images. (HT Tech)
iPhone
2/6 Titanium frame: An earlier 9to5Mac report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature an all-new titanium casing with a rounder-edged design. Not just that, thinner bezels may enhance the overall experience too.  (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
3/6 Better performance: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to get an upgrade to the A17 Bionic chipset for a better performance. It is expected to make them the fastest phones in the world.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 USB-C port: The lightning port will be a thing of the past and USB-C port will come on the iPhone 15 series. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are even tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
5/6 Wi-fi upgrade: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6. It provides higher concurrency, lower latency, and greater bandwidth.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 Bigger battery: A report by Macrumors revealed that the iPhone 15 series may get get a battery boost as Apple is planning to increase the capacity of its batteries. Among these, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a 12% bigger battery. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro dummy unit reveals USB Type-C port, solid-state buttons and other design changes. (Douyin)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max launch event is imminent. It is expected within weeks. The premium phones are causing a massive buzz online due to the likelihood of prices being high. While Apple remains mum and quite secretive about what is likely to be rolled out, the latest news is being figured out directly from an iOS 17 update. In fact, a number of details about the changes look to have been found in the new iOS 17 beta 7 release.

Goodbye to Mute Switch, Hello Action Button

Reported by 9to5Mac, a special feature known as the 'Action Button' will be taking the place of the well-known mute switch on both versions of the iPhone 15 Pro. This new button won't physically move like the mute switch did, but it will use a technology called haptic feedback to let you know when you've turned the silent mode on or off. Before, when people used the mute switch, their phones didn't give any special signals when they silenced or unsilenced them. But with this new button, the phone will let you know with a specific kind of tap.

Mixed Reactions

Even though it's nice to see that Apple is thinking about making the Action Button user-friendly, some folks might not be happy with this discovery. People who have been used to the old mute switch might feel that this change is unnecessary. The mute switch has become a habit for millions of iPhone users everywhere.

But there are positive sides to this change. Earlier clues found in the iOS 17 beta code showed that the Action Button can be personalized to do many different things. It could be set to help with accessibility features, shortcuts, silent mode, using the camera, turning on the flashlight, focusing the camera, magnifying things, translating, and recording voice memos. We don't know yet if you can assign multiple functions to different types of presses or gestures.

On top of that, this new solid button could be tougher than the old mute switch, it might get less dirty, and it could even make the phone more resistant to water. If done right, this change could be a win for buyers. If people like it, Apple might use it in all versions of the iPhone 16 next year.

Titanium Bodies, Thin Bezels, and More

Alongside this news, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (which could be renamed Ultra) will have new material for their bodies – titanium. They'll also have incredibly thin borders around the screen, super-fast USB-C ports, and a super advanced A17 chip. The Pro Max will be the only one to get Apple's very first 10x optical zoom lens.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 13:59 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets