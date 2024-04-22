 DolphiniOS is facing problems with Apple’s new App Store policy changes related to JIT- What is it and all details | Tech News
DolphiniOS, a popular GameCube and Wii emulator, remains absent from the App Store despite Apple's recent policy change allowing game emulators.

Apr 22 2024
Apple's cautious approach to JIT recompilers leaves DolphiniOS out of the App Store lineup. (AP)
Apple's cautious approach to JIT recompilers leaves DolphiniOS out of the App Store lineup. (AP)

Apple's recent policy change allowing game emulators on the App Store has been met with mixed reactions. While Delta, a popular emulation app, quickly climbed the App Store charts, DolphiniOS remained sidelined due to Apple's restrictions on Just-in-Time (JIT) compilation.

The JIT Conundrum

DolphiniOS detailed in a recent blog post that Apple's reluctance to permit apps utilising JIT is the primary reason the emulator hasn't made its way to the App Store. This technical barrier stems from the differing CPU architectures between GameCube/Wii (PowerPC-based) and modern Apple devices (ARM-based).

What is JIT?

JIT, or Just-in-Time compilation, is a method used by Dolphin to translate PowerPC code from GameCube and Wii games into ARM code compatible with Apple's devices. This translation enables the games to run smoothly on iPhones. Unfortunately, Apple's iOS guidelines generally prohibit the use of JIT recompilers, with limited exceptions like Safari and some European web browsers, reported 9to5mac.

Apple's Security Concerns

Apple's denial of DolphiniOS's JIT request likely centres on security concerns. While the exact reasons remain undisclosed, Apple's cautious approach to JIT, as evidenced by their restrictions on JavaScript JITs in alternative European web browsers, hints at potential security risks.

Performance Issues Without JIT

While DolphiniOS can technically run using an "interpreter" instead of JIT, the performance takes a significant hit. Tests on an iPhone 15 Pro Max revealed almost unplayable gameplay, making this option impractical for App Store submission due to likely user complaints and potential rejection by Apple's App Review.

The Future of DolphiniOS on the App Store

Despite the challenges, the developers behind DolphiniOS express a desire to collaborate with the Dolphin Emulator project to potentially release an official build on the App Store. However, this aspiration remains contingent on Apple revising its JIT restrictions.

While Apple's policy change has opened doors for some emulation apps, DolphiniOS continues to face hurdles due to technical constraints. Unless Apple reconsiders its stance on JIT, it appears DolphiniOS will remain absent from the App Store ecosystem.

