Google jobs mostly on Apple employees' mind after exit, new LinkedIn report shows

Google, Apple, Amazon and Meta are some of the biggest tech giants in the industry, making them the prominent competitors for top talent and even grabbing them from each other. These are such companies in which every employee dreams to work. Since graduation, people strive to enhance their skills to enter the top US-based tech companies, however, attracting talent works very differently for such companies. In a recent LinkedIn study, it was revealed that Apple employees after resigning are most likely to take up Google jobs. Check out why Google jobs is the most preferred destination for employee movement.

Know about employee movement in tech industry

According to a Switch on Business study, Apple employees are most likely to make career moves to companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and other tech giants in the industry. The study group researched several LinkedIn profiles of people working in Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, IBM, Tesla, Oracle, Netflix, Nvidia, Salesforce, Adobe, Intel and Uber. It was reported that each of these companies' employees has worked with one another.

It was revealed that “ Meta is the king of the headhunters” It is one of the tech companies that stands out as the one where over a quarter of the workforce has previously been employed by a rival tech giant. For Apple, it was found that it attracts talent from companies like Intel, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, IBM, Oracle, Tesla, Nvidia, Adobe, and Meta. Additionally, Apple's strategy to hire Intel employees is speculated due to its acquisition of Intel's smartphone modem business in 2019 which aligns with Apple's aim to develop its in-house radio chips. Apple mostly focuses on bridging in-grown talent which also showcases the company's standout culture from competitors like Google who actively hire employees from Apple, shows this LinkedIn study.

Now, for employees leaving Apple, their first choices are Google jobs and then Amazon. This study showcases how tech giants rival for talented employees in the industry. The study also highlights the problem post-pandemic and how such big tech companies are laying off employees and now it says that it's the right time to attract tech talent.