Icon
Home Tech News Google jobs mostly on Apple employees' mind after exit, new LinkedIn report shows

Google jobs mostly on Apple employees' mind after exit, new LinkedIn report shows

New LinkedIn study reveals that Apple employees prefer to get a Google job after leaving the company. Know how the tech giants attract talent from competitors.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 13:24 IST
Icon
Google
Apple employees prefer Google jobs after resigning, says LinkedIn study. (REUTERS)
Google
Apple employees prefer Google jobs after resigning, says LinkedIn study. (REUTERS)

Google, Apple, Amazon and Meta are some of the biggest tech giants in the industry, making them the prominent competitors for top talent and even grabbing them from each other. These are such companies in which every employee dreams to work. Since graduation, people strive to enhance their skills to enter the top US-based tech companies, however, attracting talent works very differently for such companies. In a recent LinkedIn study, it was revealed that Apple employees after resigning are most likely to take up Google jobs. Check out why Google jobs is the most preferred destination for employee movement.

Know about employee movement in tech industry

According to a Switch on Business study, Apple employees are most likely to make career moves to companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and other tech giants in the industry. The study group researched several LinkedIn profiles of people working in Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, IBM, Tesla, Oracle, Netflix, Nvidia, Salesforce, Adobe, Intel and Uber. It was reported that each of these companies' employees has worked with one another.

It was revealed that “ Meta is the king of the headhunters” It is one of the tech companies that stands out as the one where over a quarter of the workforce has previously been employed by a rival tech giant. For Apple, it was found that it attracts talent from companies like Intel, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, IBM, Oracle, Tesla, Nvidia, Adobe, and Meta. Additionally, Apple's strategy to hire Intel employees is speculated due to its acquisition of Intel's smartphone modem business in 2019 which aligns with Apple's aim to develop its in-house radio chips. Apple mostly focuses on bridging in-grown talent which also showcases the company's standout culture from competitors like Google who actively hire employees from Apple, shows this LinkedIn study.

Now, for employees leaving Apple, their first choices are Google jobs and then Amazon. This study showcases how tech giants rival for talented employees in the industry. The study also highlights the problem post-pandemic and how such big tech companies are laying off employees and now it says that it's the right time to attract tech talent.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 13:23 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

HP esports study
Gaming industry in India is booming with new career opportunities and good income: HP esports study
Fortnite
Eminem joins Fortnite's big bang finale: Grab exclusive skins and special rewards
GTA 5
5 GTA 5 features we don’t want to see in GTA 6: Inaccessible buildings, static NPCs, and more
GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon