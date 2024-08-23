Google rolls out new ‘all-in-one’ app for Windows PCs: Know what it is and what services it offers

What if we tell you that you can find all Google services in one place on your PC? Yes, Google has launched a new Windows PC app called “Google Essentials” that will offer users several company services such as Google Photos, Google Drive, Google Messages, Google Play Games and more. This new app will allow users to easily discover, explore, and install Google services with the Windows PC app. Know more about the Google Essentials app for Windows users.

Also read: Google Pixel 9's Studio app is creating offensive Nazi and violent images, report says

Google Essentials app for Windows PC

According to the Google blog post, the Google Essentials app is a centralised hub to access several Google services including Photos, games, games, and more. For starters, the app will be showcased on the HP branded laptops and its different series including Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, OMEN, Victus, and others. Additionally, it will sync the user's Google account information and all the saved documents, photos, and games, so they do not have to switch between devices to find the required information.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Google Chrome adds colour coding for tab groups on Android: Here's how it works

On the Windows PCs, the Google Essentials app can be found in the start menu on the HP laptops. However, Google assured that the app will be coming to other brands of laptops and PCs in the coming weeks. With the new app, Google is also offering Google One cloud storage of up to 100GB for free to a few eligible users for two months.

Also read: Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal slams Google's ‘monopolistic' behaviour towards Indian startups: Here's what he said

This new app is similar to Microsoft's Windows Live Essentials which was discontinued a long time ago. The app also offers several Microsoft-related apps and services for users to discover and install. Now, Google has announced something similar to keep its apps, services, and games in one place for users to install and access their crucial documents, photos, and other items. Google also assured that users can uninstall any Google services or the Google Essentials app entirely to give users control of their PC experience.

As of now, Google has now provided any details on how the app UI will look like or a download link for the users. Therefore, we may have to wait for some time to get access to the Google Essentials app.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!