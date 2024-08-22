 Google Pixel 9’s Studio app is creating offensive Nazi and violent images, report says | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9’s Studio app is creating offensive Nazi and violent images, report says

Google is back in controversy as the Pixel 9’s Pixel Studio app is reportedly generating offensive images. Here’s all you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 22 2024, 14:04 IST
Pixel 9 series camera, RAM, processor, and other details leaked ahead of launch- All details
Google Pixel 9 series comes with a slew of AI smarts, but they may go against Google. (Google)

Google Pixel 9 series is finally available, packing better hardware than before. But, as always, being a Google device, it is loaded with a slew of new AI features that set it apart from the rest of the Android pack. One such feature is Pixel Studio. It works by generating images through text-based prompts. It is similar to how you generate images on platforms like OpenAI's DALL-E 2 or Google's own Gemini bot, but it is now natively present on the Pixel 9, naturally drawing more attention to the product. However, it's not all smooth sailing for Google, as Pixel Studio has reportedly been found generating controversial images, much like Elon Musk's Grok was found to do earlier this month.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Action Button to get new customisation features with iOS 18- Know what's coming

More about Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • Porcelain
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹124,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Google Pixel Studio App Allows You To Make Controversial Images Like Grok

Digital Trends' Joe Maring reports that during his experience with the Pixel Studio app, he was able to generate images of SpongeBob dressed as a Nazi—complete with a German uniform bearing the Swastika symbol. Additionally, the report mentions that it was also possible to create images of copyrighted IPs, such as Star Wars characters like Yoda doing cocaine, and more.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This mirrors what we recently saw with Elon Musk's Grok AI on X. It freely generates images of IPs and can even create controversial images if you are clever enough with your prompts. This is concerning, especially given that AI images are becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from real-world images.

Also Read: IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1: Know which is the best smartphone under Rs. 20000

What Is Google Doing To Implement Guardrails?

This 9to5Google report also echoes what Digital Trends has highlighted. Both publications confirm that while Pixel Studio is unable to generate images of people, it can easily go off track. 

“I've repeatedly tried to make Pixel Studio generate images of people, and it has consistently refused to do so, which is good. However, those ‘many safety checks' that are supposedly in place don't appear to work nearly as well as they should,” Digital Trends reported.

Google, speaking to the publication, said Pixel Studio and Pixel Screenshots do follow Google's “AI Principles,” and that “we've disabled human generation and added many safety checks to our servers to balance our bold — yet responsible — approach to AI. This gives our customers access to a very powerful tool, but ensures we have checks in place to ensure Pixel Studio can't be used nefariously.” It remains to be seen how Google addresses this going forward, and whether another Gemini-like debacle is on the horizon.

Also Read: Infinix Zero 40 5G leaks reveal design, specs, and camera features ahead of expected August 29 launch

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 14:04 IST
Trending: iphone 16 may launch sooner than expected: know when apple event may take place your iphone may crash if you type this in the search box, new character bug spotted iqoo neo 10, neo 10 pro 5g specs leaked: here’s what we know about the upcoming phones iphone 16 series launching in september: why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one? oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more iphone 17 air may be thinnest, lightest iphone till date but it won’t be the best, here's why iphone 16 pro box seal image leaked ahead of launch, backs reports of india assembly apple event: iphone 16 launch poster ‘leaked’ with iphone se and iphone 16 pro marketing materials- all details samsung galaxy s24 plus alternatives: top 5 options from iphone 15, oneplus 12 5g to vivo x100 vivo x200 mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch: here’s what to expect
Home Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 9’s Studio app is creating offensive Nazi and violent images, report says
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date concerns grow among fans after Mafia Game reveal at Gamescom event 2024
GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses
Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets