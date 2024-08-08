Google testing new Apple ‘inspired’ animations for Gemini AI: Check what’s similar
Google is reportedly testing out new launch animations for its AI chatbot Gemini. These animations are said to be similar to the ones introduced for Siri by Apple in its upcoming iOS 18.1 update.
Apple recently revamped its voice assistant Siri with the iOS 18.1 beta, and now Google is reportedly testing two Gemini launch animations anticipated to feature in its upcoming update. As per a report by 9to5Google, users will see new bright-coloured effects when they open Gemini within an app and on the home screen. These animations are similar to the Siri animations introduced by Apple.
The publication APK tried out these new animations before their official release to give users a sense of what they look like. Their APK teardown predicts the new updates based on testing, though these updates may not be released to the public. However, these features may not be released to the public.
New Gemini Launch Animations
The latest beta version, 15.31.29.29, of the Google app includes these new launch features for Gemini. Google is testing two animations. One encircles the Gemini pop-up with a glow. This animation appears when Gemini is launched on the home screen and resembles the iOS 18.1 Siri animations. The appearing glow around the pop-up is in purple and blue shades, reflecting the colours of Gemini's brand logo.
The other animation appears when a user opens Gemini while using an app. This time, the glow effect encircling the pop-up is replaced by a colourful wave that covers the whole screen. The wave moves away from the pop-up and completely vanishes after reaching the display edges. This glowing effect uses the same colours as the other animations but is not consistent.
The animations are works in progress, so the finished product may differ from those predicted by the teardown. Users will have to wait for the official release of these new animations.
