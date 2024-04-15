Google Wallet introduces 'Linked Passes' setting: What is it and how to use the new feature

Google Wallet is expanding its features with a new addition called 'Automatically add linked passes.' This feature aims to link related passes to your digital wallet, including boarding passes, event tickets, loyalty cards, and more.

Availability and Functionality

While the Google Linked Passes feature is currently in beta and may not be available for all passes, it offers a convenient way to manage and organise various digital passes. However, the pass issuer must enable the linking feature. If your passes aren't linked, you'll need to contact the issuer or merchant to activate this functionality, reported 9to5google.

Pass Types and Limitations

Notably, certain types of passes like credit/debit cards, private passes such as driver's licences and health insurance cards, as well as physical access passes like corporate badges and hotel keys, cannot be linked through this feature.

The 'Automatically add linked passes' setting is part of a new 'Passes' subsection within Google Wallet settings on Android devices. It's enabled by default, allowing pass providers to automatically add related event tickets, promotions, offers, and more to your existing passes.

Google provides developer documentation on Auto Linked Passes, allowing providers to send additional passes to users who already have their existing pass in Google Wallet. This can help in linking offers to loyalty cards, meal vouchers to boarding passes, or parking passes to event tickets.

Concerns and Control

While this feature offers convenience, there's a concern about potential clutter from unwanted promotions and offers. Thankfully, Google includes an option to disable this auto-behaviour, providing users with control over their digital wallet's content.

The introduction of 'Linked Passes' follows Google's recent addition of transit payment verification settings to enhance user experience and functionality. This feature is available in version 24.10.x of Google Wallet and seems to be more widely rolled out compared to the verification settings. As Google continues to innovate and improve its Wallet app, users can expect more useful features to be added in the future, making digital transactions and management even more seamless.

