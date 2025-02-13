Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday praised the "scary smart" reasoning capabilities of Grok 3. an advanced AI model developed by Elon Musk's company xAI.

The tech billionaire emphasised that Grok 3 outperforms all other systems released so far and highlighted the advanced training process, noting that Grok 3 was trained using synthetic data to ensure logical consistency.

Addressing Dubai's World Government Summit virtually, Musk said, "Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities. In the test that we have done thus far, Grok 3 is outperforming anything that's been released that we are aware of. That's a good sign. In fact, at times, I think Grok 3 is kind of scary smart. You are like wow, this thing is smart, this thing comes up with solutions that you didn't even think, you wouldn't even anticipate."

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

He added, "Grok 3 was trained with the most amount of compute and I think very efficiently trained. Grok 3 was trained on a lot of synthetic data and then it goes back and forth through the data and tries to achieve logical consistency. If it's got data that is wrong, it will actually reflect upon that and remove the data that is wrong, that does not concord with reality. Its base reasoning is very good."

Earlier in a post on X on January 4, Musk had said, "Cool! And Grok 3 is coming soon. Pretraining is now complete with 10X more compute than Grok 2."

The World Governments Summit Organization is a global, neutral, non-profit organization dedicated to shaping the future of governments.

The summit started on February 11 and will run till February 13. This year, the World Governments Summit convened under the theme 'Shaping Future Governments.' This Summit brought together governments, international organisations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe to foster international cooperation and identify innovative solutions for future challenges, ultimately inspiring and empowering the next generation of governments. (ANI)