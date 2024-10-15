IMC 2024: PM Modi kicks off Global Telecom Innovations at ITU-WTSA and India Mobile Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 8th edition of the International Telecommunication Union – World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) on Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This event marks the first time India and the Asia-Pacific region host the ITU-WTSA.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi toured the exhibition at the venue with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The assembly serves as a significant platform for discussions on telecom standards, particularly for emerging technologies like 6G, artificial intelligence, the IoT, big data, and cybersecurity.

IMC 2024: Collaboration and Innovation

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), themed “The Future is Now.” This event encourages collaboration among industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts from over 190 countries. It is a critical gathering, uniting more than 3,000 professionals from the telecom, digital, and ICT sectors.

The ITU-WTSA will drive discussions on setting standards for future technologies. The Prime Minister's Office emphasised that hosting this event allows India to influence the global telecom landscape and guide future technological developments. Indian startups and research institutions will benefit from insights into intellectual property rights and standard essential patents.

Innovations in Telecom

The IMC will highlight the telecom ecosystem, featuring major companies showcasing advancements in quantum technology, circular economy practices, 6G, 5G use cases, cloud and edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green technology, satellite communications, and electronics manufacturing.

Recognised as Asia's largest digital technology forum, the IMC serves as a global stage for presenting innovative solutions, services, and advanced use cases relevant to various sectors, including industry, government, academia, and startups.

The IMC is set to feature over 400 exhibitors and 900 startups from more than 120 countries. Attendees can expect to see more than 900 technology use-case scenarios, participate in over 100 sessions, and engage with over 600 speakers from India and around the world.