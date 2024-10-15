 Adobe MAX 2024: Firefly AI now lets you ‘extend’ shots in Premiere Pro, remove distractions in Photoshop with one tap | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Adobe MAX 2024: Firefly AI now lets you ‘extend’ shots in Premiere Pro, remove distractions in Photoshop with one tap

Adobe MAX 2024: Firefly AI now lets you ‘extend’ shots in Premiere Pro, remove distractions in Photoshop with one tap

Adobe's Firefly is enabling a range of new AI features in applications such as Premiere Pro and Photoshop. Here are the details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 15 2024, 11:03 IST
Adobe MAX 2024: Firefly AI now lets you ‘extend’ shots in Premiere Pro, remove distractions in Photoshop with one tap
Adobe MAX 2024: Adobe is betting big on its Firefly AI model. (REUTERS)

Adobe Max 2024 has kicked off, with a slew of new announcements for its range of products, including Premiere Pro, Photoshop, and more. The annual conference kicked off on October 14 and will run until October 16. From the initial batch of announcements, a few stand out; let's take a look at what Adobe has in store for creatives using its portfolio of apps, the majority of which have benefited from the company's leap in generative AI with its model, Firefly.

Also Read: Vivo X200 series launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC- All details

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Distraction Removal in Photoshop

Remember Google's Magic Eraser? Well, Distraction Removal, Adobe's latest feature, powered by Adobe's Firefly generative AI model (though users have the option not to use generative AI), allows users to remove distractions from an image—such as people in the background, annoying objects, wires, etc.—with just one click. The feature automatically identifies these distractions, allowing users to get rid of them easily, with just a click. Currently, this feature is available in the Photoshop desktop and web apps only.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Generative Extend in Premiere Pro (Beta)

Creatives can have good or bad days at shoots, and sometimes, when things don't go as planned, they can end up with shots that may not make the cut—ending abruptly or if the shot starts too late. These are errors that are typically not fixable on the edit table, but now, with the power of generative AI, Adobe will allow Premiere Pro users to do things like extend clips to cover gaps in audio or video footage, smooth out transitions, and even hold shots longer. This feature will be available in beta for now.

Also Read: iOS 18.1 releasing soon: Apple rolls out new beta ahead of big launch

Text-to-Video (Beta) in Adobe Firefly

Creatives are familiar with the frustration of needing an extra shot during editing, only to realise it's too late to film it or too expensive to buy a stock clip. Now, with Adobe's generative AI, users can generate video through text-based prompts or even from a single image frame from their footage. This means you can create B-roll from stills and fill gaps in your timeline. Based on current capabilities, the prompts can be highly detailed, specifying camera lens types, shot depth, lighting, and even character descriptions. You can even generate overlay elements, including light leaks, and more. Adobe says generated videos will be commercially safe, as the model is trained on licensed content.

Photoshop Generative Fill Now Uses Firefly Image 3

Adobe's Generative Fill and Generative Expand tools were an instant hit with the creative community, helping users save time and complete projects more efficiently. Now, these features have improved with the introduction of Adobe's latest Firefly Image 3 AI model, which provides more realistic results thanks to its better understanding of text-based prompts.

Also Read: 5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 11:03 IST
Tags:
Trending: elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh upi transaction limit increased: rbi announces new limits for lite wallet and 123pay bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 releasing soon: iphone users can no longer downgrade to ios 18 pm internship scheme 2024: how to apply, eligibility criteria, and benefits hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more google's cutting-edge imagen 3 ai image generator is now free in gemini - how it works how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port set to bring new mods, features, and exciting possibilities this October
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks hint at exciting new ‘Co-Op’ gameplay feature yet to be confirmed
You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says

You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here
Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port to launch soon at $49.99; Is It worth the price for gamers?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets