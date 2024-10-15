iOS 18.1 releasing soon: Apple rolls out new beta ahead of big launch

iOS 18.1 release date is inching closer as iPhone users desperately wait for the new update to get their hands on the Apple Intelligence. iOS 18.1 has been available to beta testers for quite some time and it is expected that Apple will release the iPhone update by the end of October. As iPhone users in India and around the globe gear up for the next iOS version, the company has rolled out the 7th beta update for iOS 18.1. The new iOS 18.1 beta 7 comes a week after the launch of the 6th beta.

iOS 18.1 update will bring the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The features that iPhone users will get includes enhanced writing tools for rewriting, summarising, and proofreading text, along with new Siri user interface. In addition to this, the report also suggests that users may also get notification summaries for various apps, including Messages and Mail, and a new "Clean Up" tool in the Photos app.

iOS 18.1 release date: Likely to arrive on October 28

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple will likely release the big update with Apple Intelligence this month although the rumoured date of October 28 is later than initially expected. Gurman believed that the tech giant is taking some extra time to make sure that the roll out is smooth and its AI cloud servers are prepared for a surge in traffic.

Unveiled at WWDC 2024, Apple Intelligence was supposed to debut with the iOS 18 but the company had to delay the rollout of AI features.



