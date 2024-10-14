 iOS 18.1 releasing soon: iPhone users to get power to set ‘primary’ email | Tech News
As per Apple analyst Gurman, iPhone users will get iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence on October 28.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 14 2024, 09:39 IST
As revealed through the beta release, the first set of Apple Intelligence features will arrive with iOS 18.1 that was said to be available by the end of October. (9to5Mac)

iOS 18.1 will be released in coming weeks and as iPhone users gear up to get the much-awaited Apple Intelligence features, a new useful option has been spotted in the latest iOS version. As mentioned in a report by MacRumors, with iOS 18.1, Apple brings a new feature allowing users to set a "Primary" email address within the Settings app. This change simplifies the process of updating the main email linked to your Apple Account, making it more user-friendly for those who share documents, send calendar invites, or collaborate with others.

Streamlined Email Changes

Previously, modifying the email associated with an Apple Account was a cumbersome task. Users had to delete their current email address, select a new one, and navigate through a verification process. Now, with iOS 18.1, users can seamlessly change their primary email while retaining the old one for login purposes. This dual-email functionality enhances convenience, allowing users to maintain access to their previous accounts.

Moreover, the update introduces an option to change existing iCloud.com or me.com addresses. For those who may be stuck with an email address they dislike, this provides a long-awaited opportunity to select something more suitable.

Bid Farewell to Unwanted iCloud Emails

Before this update, Apple users were limited in their ability to modify or deactivate their primary iCloud Mail addresses. While aliases could be created for everyday use, the primary address often remained visible, potentially causing embarrassment for users with less-than-ideal email choices. The new iOS 18.1 feature addresses this issue, allowing individuals to fully replace an unappealing iCloud email with a new one, offering greater control over their online identity.

iOS 18.1 release: May Arrive on October 28

As revealed through the beta release, the first set of Apple Intelligence features will arrive with iOS 18.1 that was said to be available by the end of October and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has given a date on which Apple may release the big update. As per Apple analyst Gurman, iPhone users will get iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence on October 28.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 09:39 IST
