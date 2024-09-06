Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series and others to get the new AI features with One UI 6.1.1 update

Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July. These latest launches featured the new One UI 6.1.1 update which was inclusive of a bunch of Galaxy AI features such as Sketch to Image and chat assist. This new update is reportedly coming to the company's other flagship smartphones and even tablets.

Tech publication SamMobile first discovered this new detail when it reported that the users of Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones could notice the new One UI 6.1.1 update on their devices in South Korea.

Samsung confirms One UI 6.1.1 update for flagship smartphones

Samsung officially confirmed that it is rolling out the new One UI 6.1.1 update for its previous launches which includes Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. This new update will be reaching North America and Europe by September 9 this year on Apple's big launch day. It is believed that Samsung's new One UI 6.1.1 update might roll out on smartphones launched prior to 2022. However, this has not been confirmed by the company as it is unclear whether the older hardware is likely to support Galaxy AI features or not.

New Galaxy AI features

The latest Galaxy AI features are a major part of Samsung's new One UI 6.1.1 update. Here is a closer look at them:

The interpreter feature allows users to translate different languages for communicating over calls. The chat assist feature helps users in generating drafts for emails, letters, social media posts as well as any other content by giving prompts.

The note assist feature allows users to generate note summaries and the transcript feature helps them to generate notes out of voice recordings.

The PDF overlay translation enables the users to translate and overlay content in PDF files as well as translate texts visible on graphs and images.

The circle-to-search feature helps users in gathering required information by circling anything visible on their current screen. It also includes a sound search feature that can be used for solving difficult math problems.

The sketch-to-image feature enables the users to improve photos as it generates a bunch of image options that complement the original photo.

