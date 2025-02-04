Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple Music slashes subscription price in limited-time offer- Details

Apple Music is offering six months of streaming for just $2.99! This limited-time deal celebrates Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance and his latest collection.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 04 2025, 14:55 IST
Apple Music
Apple Music is giving six months of subscription for just $2.99 in a limited-time US promotion.

Apple Music has unveiled a new limited-time offer that makes subscribing to the music streaming service even more enticing. New and eligible users in the US can now access six months of Apple Music for only $2.99, a promotion designed to celebrate Kendrick Lamar's upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. In addition, his "Road to Halftime" collection is now available on the platform, making this deal even more appealing for music lovers.

Apple Music: Limited-Time Deal for US Subscribers

The deal, available from January 29 to February 27, 2025, comes as part of Apple's effort to attract new users and commemorate a major event in the music world. Apple Music's standard individual subscription costs $11.99 per month, but this special offer lets users enjoy half a year of music streaming for a fraction of the price. Apple announced the promotion in a newsroom post, revealing that it is available to new and eligible users in the US. However, it does not extend to those who are already eligible for a three-month free trial of the service.

Automatic Renewal After Six Months

Once the six-month promotional period ends, users will automatically be charged the regular price of the Individual plan unless they choose to cancel. The offer does not include the possibility of bundling with the Apple One plan, which typically includes Apple Music along with other Apple services. The subscription provides access to over 100 million songs, offline listening, lossless audio streaming, and time-synced lyrics, making it a great deal for music enthusiasts.

Access Apple Music on Multiple Devices

Apple Music can be streamed across various devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Android smartphones, streaming devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, offering flexibility for users to enjoy their music on the go.

First Published Date: 04 Feb, 14:55 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets