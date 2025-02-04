Apple Music slashes subscription price in limited-time offer- Details

Apple Music has unveiled a new limited-time offer that makes subscribing to the music streaming service even more enticing. New and eligible users in the US can now access six months of Apple Music for only $2.99, a promotion designed to celebrate Kendrick Lamar's upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. In addition, his "Road to Halftime" collection is now available on the platform, making this deal even more appealing for music lovers.

Apple Music: Limited-Time Deal for US Subscribers

The deal, available from January 29 to February 27, 2025, comes as part of Apple's effort to attract new users and commemorate a major event in the music world. Apple Music's standard individual subscription costs $11.99 per month, but this special offer lets users enjoy half a year of music streaming for a fraction of the price. Apple announced the promotion in a newsroom post, revealing that it is available to new and eligible users in the US. However, it does not extend to those who are already eligible for a three-month free trial of the service.

Also read: OpenAI's new ‘deep research' tool does in minutes what would take a human hours

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Automatic Renewal After Six Months

Once the six-month promotional period ends, users will automatically be charged the regular price of the Individual plan unless they choose to cancel. The offer does not include the possibility of bundling with the Apple One plan, which typically includes Apple Music along with other Apple services. The subscription provides access to over 100 million songs, offline listening, lossless audio streaming, and time-synced lyrics, making it a great deal for music enthusiasts.

Also read: High profile WhatsApp users targeted by 'zero-click' spyware, says report – Here's what it means

Access Apple Music on Multiple Devices

Apple Music can be streamed across various devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Android smartphones, streaming devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, offering flexibility for users to enjoy their music on the go.