iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and other devices that will get Apple Intelligence: Check if your device is eligible
Apple recently launched iOS 18.1 beta, macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta and iPadOS beta update for developers. The OS updates introduced the much awaited Apple Intelligence features which are all set to be available in a few Apple devices. Check out the list to find out if your device is one of them.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users recently got a chance to experience the much-awaited Apple Intelligence features, such as advanced Siri capabilities and an upgraded Photos app with natural language search support. These Apple Intelligence features debuted with the iOS 18.1 developer beta. Along with the latest iPhone update, macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta and iPadOS 18.1 beta also brought Apple Intelligence to their respective devices.
Several Apple Intelligence Features Still Missing
The latest beta updates do not yet include all Apple Intelligence features, such as image generation via prompts, integration with ChatGPT, and Genmoji. However, Apple has clarified that these features will be coming to users later this year.
Although Apple Intelligence has been announced for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, not every iPhone, iPad, and Mac that supports the latest OS will receive the newly launched features, as device compatibility plays an important role in processing the new updates.
Users can find the new Apple Intelligence features on most of the latest models of iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iMac, and Mac. However, many users are still uncertain whether they will be able to explore the new Apple Intelligence features on their current Apple devices. To help, here's a list of devices that will be getting Apple Intelligence:
iPhone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro
Expected on iPhone 16 series
iPad
M1 iPad Air
M2 iPad Air
M1 iPad Pro
M2 iPad Pro
M4 iPad Pro
MacBook
M1 MacBook Pro
M2 MacBook Pro
M3 MacBook Pro
M1 MacBook Air
M2 MacBook Air
M3 MacBook Air
iMac
M1 iMac
M2 iMac
Mac
M1 Mac Studio
M2 Mac Studio
M1 Mac mini
M2 Mac mini
M3 Mac Pro
Apple has clearly stated that users will find Apple Intelligence features only on iPad, iPhone, and Mac. It has yet to be clarified whether features will be introduced to HomePod, Vision Pro, and Apple Watch in the near future.
