 iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and other devices that will get Apple Intelligence: Check if your device is eligible | Tech News
Apple recently launched iOS 18.1 beta, macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta and iPadOS beta update for developers. The OS updates introduced the much awaited Apple Intelligence features which are all set to be available in a few Apple devices. Check out the list to find out if your device is one of them.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 01 2024, 14:33 IST
Apple is set to introduce the new Apple intelligence features on iPads, iPhones and Macbooks.
Apple is set to introduce the new Apple intelligence features on iPads, iPhones and Macbooks. (Apple)

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users recently got a chance to experience the much-awaited Apple Intelligence features, such as advanced Siri capabilities and an upgraded Photos app with natural language search support. These Apple Intelligence features debuted with the iOS 18.1 developer beta. Along with the latest iPhone update, macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta and iPadOS 18.1 beta also brought Apple Intelligence to their respective devices.

Several Apple Intelligence Features Still Missing

The latest beta updates do not yet include all Apple Intelligence features, such as image generation via prompts, integration with ChatGPT, and Genmoji. However, Apple has clarified that these features will be coming to users later this year.

Although Apple Intelligence has been announced for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, not every iPhone, iPad, and Mac that supports the latest OS will receive the newly launched features, as device compatibility plays an important role in processing the new updates.

Users can find the new Apple Intelligence features on most of the latest models of iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iMac, and Mac. However, many users are still uncertain whether they will be able to explore the new Apple Intelligence features on their current Apple devices. To help, here's a list of devices that will be getting Apple Intelligence:

iPhone

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

Expected on iPhone 16 series

iPad

M1 iPad Air

M2 iPad Air

M1 iPad Pro

M2 iPad Pro

M4 iPad Pro

MacBook

M1 MacBook Pro

M2 MacBook Pro

M3 MacBook Pro

M1 MacBook Air

M2 MacBook Air

M3 MacBook Air

iMac

M1 iMac

M2 iMac

Mac

M1 Mac Studio

M2 Mac Studio

M1 Mac mini

M2 Mac mini

M3 Mac Pro

Apple has clearly stated that users will find Apple Intelligence features only on iPad, iPhone, and Mac. It has yet to be clarified whether features will be introduced to HomePod, Vision Pro, and Apple Watch in the near future.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 10:54 IST
