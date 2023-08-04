iPhone 15 to Apple Watch 9, everything that could be launched at Apple event

Apple September event: After the launch of Samsung's fifth-generation foldables, it is now Apple's turn to unveil its flagship devices. The Cupertino-based tech giant is gearing up to launch its iPhone 15 series at its September event, and it could also see the reveal of other products such as the Apple Watch and MacBooks. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event last year and the smartphones received mixed reviews.

While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were lauded for Apple's new take on the notch called the Dynamic Island, the standard variants left fans disappointed due to a lack of notable upgrades. But that isn't expected to be the case this year as reports have hinted at major upgrades throughout the iPhone 15 lineup.

When will the Apple event take place?

The possible launch date for Apple's next devices, including the iPhone 15 series has now been leaked. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the next Apple event could take place on September 13. Although it did not mention any names, the report added that mobile carriers in the US have been asking employees to not take the day off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement.

Apple September event: Everything that could be announced

iPhone 15 Series: The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil its iPhone 15 series at the event, with 4 devices in the pipeline. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the likely highlights of the event. This time around, even the vanilla iPhone 15 models are tipped for big upgrades such as Dynamic Island and USB Type-C.

On the other hand, the Pro models will reportedly feature a new action button, A17 Bionic SoC, and a titanium alloy frame. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular will get a new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens and could offer 5X-6X optical zoom.

Apple Watch Series 9: It is likely that Apple will also announce the Apple Watch Series 9, which could be headlined by the Apple Watch Ultra 2. While not much is known about Apple's next smartwatches, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously claimed that the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra is expected to have a faster S9 chip under the hood. This new chip will be based on the A15 Bionic SoC which currently powers the iPhone 13 series, as well as the standard iPhone 14 models.

Both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 could get new colorways. As per the reports, Apple could bring a new Black titanium finish to the Watch Ultra, while the Series 9 could feature a new Pink color.

M3 MacBooks: While it is unlikely, Apple could also launch its first M3-powered MacBooks at the event. However, Gurman has previously stated that the company is planning to unveil M3-powered iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro in October, shortly after the event.

Do note that the information is based on unofficial reports and should be read with just a little bit of healthy skepticism. All the expected launches will, of course, come to light when Apple unveils them at its event, which could be held in September.