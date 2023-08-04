Home Tech News iPhone 15 to Apple Watch 9, everything that could be launched at Apple event

iPhone 15 to Apple Watch 9, everything that could be launched at Apple event

With the launch date for Apple’s next event now being leaked, everyone's thoughts have turned to something else - what can we expect to be launched at the event? From iPhone 15 series, new Apple Watches, to MacBooks, know everything that could be announced at the Apple event.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 04 2023, 16:33 IST
5 reasons why you should wait for iPhone 15, rather than opt for iPhone 14
image caption
1/6 Big camera upgrade: The standard iPhone 15 is expected to get a new 48MP primary camera that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This will be a big upgrade considering that standard iPhones always had to be content with with 12MP cameras.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
2/6 Chipset: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a an year-old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
3/6 Dynamic Island: Apple analyst Mark Gurman claimed that this year, all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island. This means that the iPhone 15 will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models, including the standard iPhone 15 are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port.  (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone
5/6 Display changes: the iPhone 15 may feature a 6.2-inch display instead of a 6.1-inch. However, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 models will stick to 60Hz like iPhone 14.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
6/6 Price: The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get a price hike of at least $100, Tom’s Guide report suggested. However, there is no word so far on the expected iPhone 15 price. With the huge upgrades it is set to get, the price hike may just be announced although it will be a difficult decision to make for Apple. (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 15 series could be the highlight of Apple’s next event. Know what’s coming. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple September event: After the launch of Samsung's fifth-generation foldables, it is now Apple's turn to unveil its flagship devices. The Cupertino-based tech giant is gearing up to launch its iPhone 15 series at its September event, and it could also see the reveal of other products such as the Apple Watch and MacBooks. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event last year and the smartphones received mixed reviews.

While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were lauded for Apple's new take on the notch called the Dynamic Island, the standard variants left fans disappointed due to a lack of notable upgrades. But that isn't expected to be the case this year as reports have hinted at major upgrades throughout the iPhone 15 lineup.

When will the Apple event take place?

The possible launch date for Apple's next devices, including the iPhone 15 series has now been leaked. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the next Apple event could take place on September 13. Although it did not mention any names, the report added that mobile carriers in the US have been asking employees to not take the day off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement.

Apple September event: Everything that could be announced

iPhone 15 Series: The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil its iPhone 15 series at the event, with 4 devices in the pipeline. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the likely highlights of the event. This time around, even the vanilla iPhone 15 models are tipped for big upgrades such as Dynamic Island and USB Type-C.

On the other hand, the Pro models will reportedly feature a new action button, A17 Bionic SoC, and a titanium alloy frame. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular will get a new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens and could offer 5X-6X optical zoom.

Apple Watch Series 9: It is likely that Apple will also announce the Apple Watch Series 9, which could be headlined by the Apple Watch Ultra 2. While not much is known about Apple's next smartwatches, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously claimed that the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra is expected to have a faster S9 chip under the hood. This new chip will be based on the A15 Bionic SoC which currently powers the iPhone 13 series, as well as the standard iPhone 14 models.

Both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 could get new colorways. As per the reports, Apple could bring a new Black titanium finish to the Watch Ultra, while the Series 9 could feature a new Pink color.

M3 MacBooks: While it is unlikely, Apple could also launch its first M3-powered MacBooks at the event. However, Gurman has previously stated that the company is planning to unveil M3-powered iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro in October, shortly after the event.

Do note that the information is based on unofficial reports and should be read with just a little bit of healthy skepticism. All the expected launches will, of course, come to light when Apple unveils them at its event, which could be held in September.

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 16:32 IST
