iPhone 16 launch expected to make big money for Apple; Over 90 million latest iPhone units to be shipped in 2024

Apple iPhone 16 series launch is just a couple of months away. By looking at the launch pattern of the tech giant, one can expect iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to make official debut in the first half of September. Although Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming product, it is not difficult to assume that the company is betting big on the Apple Intelligence features that it showcased during WWDC 2024. iOS 18, the next-gen OS for Apple iPhones, looks promising and if reports are to be believed, the upcoming iPhone 16 series is designed around those AI features.

iPhone 16 series expected to drive surge in demand

As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple is expecting the combination of iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence powered iOS 18 will drive a surge in demand. The report reveals that the Cupertino-based tech giant is projecting to ship more than 90 million units of the iPhone 16 series in 2024.

Apple is reportedly planning to boost the production of Apple iPhone 16 series by 10% compared to the previous iPhone 15 series, highlighting its confidence in the user's reception of the latest iPhones. At the core of the anticipation is Apple's strategy to seamlessly integrate Apple Intelligence features into the upcoming iPhone models.

Apple's big bet on AI

The report by Bloomberg suggests that Apple aims to leverage these advanced AI capabilities to significantly enhance the appeal of iPhone 16 series. For the past few years, the major upgrades in latest iPhones has been limited to ‘Pro' models. However, this year, Apple Intelligence is claimed to be the biggest update in the iPhone 16 series and it is expected to deliver a similar result in each model. Thus, raising the aspirational value of the non ‘Pro' models.

Among the touted capabilities of Apple Intelligence are useful tools such as Writing Tools for text proofreading and summarization, Image Playground for creative image generation, and Genmoji for personalized emoji creation based on textual descriptions. These features will not only cater to existing iPhone users but also to attract new consumers seeking a mix of advanced technology and user-friendly applications.



