iPhone 16 series expected launch date: Know when the new-gen iPhone model will be announced

The Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to make its debut in September 2024. Check out the expected date based on previous launch patterns.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 15 2024, 10:44 IST
iPhone 16 series expected launch date
Know when the new iPhone 16 series will make its debut in the global market. (Bloomberg)

Apple iPhone 16 series started doing rounds on the internet right after the launch of the iPhone 15 series last year. Now, just in two months, Apple is expected to announce the new generation iPhone with upgraded features, specifications and new design. Although Apple is yet to announce an official launch date for its iPhone 16 series, it's easier to predict when the iPhone 16 series will make its debut as Apple devices typically follow a similar release pattern. Therefore, check out when the iPhone 16 series will be available in the market. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro models to get major battery and fast charging upgrades- This is what Apple may be bringing

iPhone 16 series expected launch date

Like previous years, Apple is expected to launch four models under the iPhone 16 series. The new iPhone models are expected to be named iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This year, Apple is rumoured to bring several major changes to the iPhone 16 series, making fans excited about the new generation of iPhone. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Five worth waiting upgrades coming to the new generation iPhone - All details

Based on Apple's previous launch trends, the iPhone 16 series will likely be launched in the month of September. For instance, the 2023 iPhone 15 series was launched on September 12. Therefore, Apple prefers to launch its new iPhones in the first or second week of September. Additionally, the launch dates fall either on Tuesday or Wednesday. Therefore, based on the expected launch pattern, the launch could be September 3 or 10 if it took place on Tuesday. However, if Apple is aiming for Wednesday's launch, then the launch date could be September 4 or 11. 

Also read: iPhone 16 series price, specs, upgrades tipped ahead of Apple Event in September- All details

Reportedly, Apple is working on schedule with mass production of all four models. Therefore, it is expected that the iPhone 16 series will make a timely debut and no delay is expected. However, it is worth noting that Apple may also change its launch timeline as it did with the launch of the iPhone 12 series which was launched in the month of October. 

iPhone 16 series: What to expect

This year, Apple is rumoured to bring a new camera module design for standard iPhone 16 models for spatial recording. For the Pro models, the design is expected to remain the same as last year, but we can see a new “Capture Button” with haptic touch functionality. Apart from design changes, All the iPhone 16 models are expected to be powered by the A18 series chipset for improved performance and AI integration. 

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 10:44 IST
