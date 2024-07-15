Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max likely to get same camera system, unlike current models: Here's what we know

iPhone 16 Pro Camera Specs: Apple iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature the same camera system, diverging from past trends where the iPhone 15 Pro was offered with a 3X telephoto lens compared to the 5X lens that the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with. This means both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will get 5X tertraprism lenses, along with the 48MP primary sensor and the third ultra-wide unit.

iPhone 16 Pro Camera: What to Expect

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has affirmed that the camera system on both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be identical. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro series wasn't the first instance where Apple offered different camera sensors for different Pro models. With the iPhone 12 Pro models, the iPhone 12 Pro Max featured a different camera sensor with Sensor Shift technology compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, which used the same 12MP primary sensor found in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

The reason the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will both offer tetrahedron lenses is because the smaller iPhone Pro model, the iPhone 16 Pro, is expected to see a size increase from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches. This is anticipated to free up room inside the phone chassis, allowing a bigger telephoto lens to fit inside the smaller ‘Pro' device.

iPhone 16 Pro Release Date, Expected Features

Apple, as in most years, will release the iPhone 16 Pro models alongside the rest of the iPhone 16 models in September this year, with availability likely in the same month if past trends are any indication.

That said, production plans can always change, so take this rumour with a grain of salt. As for other features, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come with a new ‘capture button' for taking pictures and acting as a shutter button. It may be added under the Power button on the right side of the devices. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature the Apple A18 Pro chipset and more RAM than before to accommodate Apple Intelligence AI features. The devices will run on iOS 18 out of the box and will have full Apple Intelligence capabilities, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro.

