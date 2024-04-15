 iPhone gamers, here’s a cool surprise: Game Boy emulator is now available on iOS App Store | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News iPhone gamers, here’s a cool surprise: Game Boy emulator is now available on iOS App Store

iPhone gamers, here’s a cool surprise: Game Boy emulator is now available on iOS App Store

Following Apple's recent App Store rule change, the first Game Boy emulator, iGBA, has appeared on the iPhone and iPad, allowing users to load and play Game Boy and Game Boy Advance ROMs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 15 2024, 13:12 IST
Icon
Apple's new App Store rules
Apple's new App Store rules open the door for game emulators on iOS devices. (AP)
Apple's new App Store rules
Apple's new App Store rules open the door for game emulators on iOS devices. (AP)

In a surprising turn of events, a Game Boy emulator named iGBA has made its way to the iPhone and iPad following Apple's recent changes to its App Store guidelines. The app's presence marks a significant departure from Apple's previous stance on emulators, which were strictly prohibited.

Spotting the Arrival

The appearance of iGBA was first noticed by Parker Ortolani, though it's uncertain whether Apple or the developer decided to remove the app from the store after its initial release. This comes after Apple revised its App Store rules, seemingly allowing game emulators on its platform for the first time, reported 9to5mac.

Also read: Apple M4 chip launch details revealed: What to expect from the most powerful Macs in 2024

Emulator Features and Functionality

iGBA, a free emulator, lets users load and play Game Boy and Game Boy Advance ROMs directly on their iOS devices—a feature Apple would have staunchly opposed just weeks ago. The developer behind iGBA seems to have seized the opportunity presented by this rule change, releasing an app that closely mimics the functionality of the open-source GBA4iOS project. However, iGBA includes embedded ads, a notable distinction from the original open-source version.

Robust Emulator Capabilities

Despite its questionable origins, iGBA is a robust emulator offering a range of features. Users can download ROMs from the web and open them directly in iGBA for gameplay. The app supports save states, customizable virtual controllers, haptic feedback settings, and even AirPlay for external display projection.

Navigating Apple's New Guidelines

Apple's revised App Store rules were somewhat vague regarding the allowance of sideloaded ROM installations, referring to licensed emulated programs within the host application. However, if iGBA's approval was intentional and not an oversight by Apple's review team, it suggests a broader acceptance of ROM loading functionality.

Apple's updated policies have opened the floodgates for game emulators on the App Store. As a result, we can expect a wave of similar apps to emerge, providing users with more options to revisit classic games on their modern devices.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 13:12 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window adobe expands ai arsenal with text-to-video model, enlists artists for data how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks apple vs epic games legal battle: here's the latest update you need to know this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works get netflix, amazon prime, disney + hotstar and jio tv for free! just do this did facebook really change its logo? see if you can spot the difference iphone gamers, here’s a cool surprise: game boy emulator is now available on ios app store wow! facebook messenger to alert you if anyone takes screenshot of your chat like snapchat
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 tops EU charts
GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15: The 100 pct Bonus Top-Up event is here, check rewards
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5: Fastest car and bike to speed through Los Santos
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 14: Grab exclusive in-game rewards now!

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets