iPhone price slashed! Grab the iPhone 13 with an unbeatable 15% discount

Exciting news for iPhone lovers! The highly popular iPhone 13 has received a significant price cut, making it more accessible than ever. Now, you can enjoy the cutting-edge features of Apple's flagship device at a more affordable price point. Here's how

First look at the features, the iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering enhanced scrolling and responsive binge-watching. It runs on the A15 Bionic chip, Apple's fastest ever. Equipped with a dual-camera system, it includes a 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. These cameras have seen improvements in low-light performance and introduce Cinematic mode for videos with shallow depth of field. The smartphone supports 5G networks, enabling faster downloads and lower latency. It comes in four colors: Midnight, Starlight, Product Red, and Blue.

Apple iPhone 13 Discount

Flipkart has recently slashed the price of the Apple iPhone 13, making it incredibly affordable. The 128GB variant, originally priced at Rs. 69,900, is now available for just Rs. 58,999, offering an impressive discount of 15 percent.

But wait, there's more! You can reduce the price even further by exploring exchange offers and taking advantage of bank benefits. It's an excellent opportunity to grab the latest iPhone at an unbeatable price.

Other offers

Flipkart is currently offering a generous exchange deal for the Apple iPhone 13. By trading in your old smartphone, you can receive a discount of up to Rs. 30000. It's important to note that the actual discount will depend on the model and condition of your old device. Don't forget to enter your Pin code to check the availability of the exchange offer in your area.

That's not all! Customers can also enjoy a 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 750, on SBI transactions. Additionally, there is a 5 percent instant discount available on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. So, you must take advantage of these amazing offers to maximize your savings while purchasing the Apple iPhone 13.