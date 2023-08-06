 Apple Iphone 13 Mini 256gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 13 Mini 256GB

Apple iPhone 13 Mini 256GB

Apple iPhone 13 Mini 256GB is a iOS v15 phone, available price is Rs 79,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor , 2406 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 13 Mini 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 13 Mini 256GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
AppleIPhone13Mini256GB_Display_5.4inches(13.72cm)
AppleIPhone13Mini256GB_FrontCamera_12MP
AppleIPhone13Mini256GB_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36530/heroimage/146985-v2-apple-iphone-13-mini-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AppleIPhone13Mini256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36530/heroimage/146985-v2-apple-iphone-13-mini-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AppleIPhone13Mini256GB_4
AppleIPhone13Mini256GB_Display_5.4inches(13.72cm)
AppleIPhone13Mini256GB_FrontCamera_12MP"
AppleIPhone13Mini256GB_Ram_4GB"
AppleIPhone13Mini256GB_3"
AppleIPhone13Mini256GB_4"
Key Specs
₹79,900
256 GB
5.4 inches (13.72 cm)
Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
12 MP + 12 MP
12 MP
2406 mAh
iOS v15
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹79,900
256 GB
5.4 inches (13.72 cm)
12 MP + 12 MP
2406 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹ 74,899
Buy Now

Apple IPhone 13 Mini 256GB Price in India

Apple IPhone 13 Mini 256GB price in India starts at Rs.79,900. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 13 Mini 256GB is Rs.74,899 on amazon.in.

Apple IPhone 13 Mini 256GB price in India starts at Rs.79,900. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 13 Mini 256GB is Rs.74,899 on amazon.in.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Apple Iphone 13 Mini 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.4 inches (13.72 cm)
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 12 MP
  • 2406 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 2406 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • Yes, Retina Flash
  • F1.6
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Single
  • 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
  • Yes
  • Sensor-shift Image Stabilization
  • F2.2
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 7.6 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
  • Blue, Green, Pink, Red, Starlight, Midnight
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 131.5 mm
  • 140 grams
  • 64.2 mm
Display
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • 5.4 inches (13.72 cm)
  • OLED
  • 84.6 %
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 477 ppi
  • 19.5:9
  • 60 Hz
  • 800 nits
General
  • No
  • Apple
  • iPhone 13 Mini 256GB
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • iOS v15
  • September 17, 2021 (Official)
Multimedia
  • No
  • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
  • Lightning
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
  • Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
  • 5 nm
  • Apple A15 Bionic
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
  • NVMe
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple Videos

View all
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
iPhone
5 Phones To Buy For Gifting: iPhone 13 mini, Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 6a, more
27 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Apple Iphone 13 Mini 256gb