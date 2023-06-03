Home Tech News Kiljoy! No more 'Hey Siri'! Apple set to make massive change

Kiljoy! No more 'Hey Siri'! Apple set to make massive change

Apple may eliminate the 'Hey Siri' trigger phrase at WWDC 2023. Check details here

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 03 2023, 18:23 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
Apple Siri
View all Images
Apple is likely to eliminate Its virtual assistant Siri at WWDC 2023. (REUTERS)

The phrase 'Hey Siri' has become an iconic feature introduced by Apple in 2014 to activate Siri, the virtual assistant. Over the years, it has gained popularity due to its references in popular culture. However, recent reports suggest that Apple might announce the removal of support for this trigger phrase at WWDC 2023, as indicated by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Gurman tweeted today, "I'd look out for that possibility next week."

This potential change was first reported in November of the previous year when Gurman mentioned that Apple has been working on an initiative to eliminate the 'Hey' from the trigger phrase. Instead, users would only need to say 'Siri' along with a command to activate the virtual assistant. Bloomberg also stated that Apple has been working on implementing this alteration for several months. Notably, the company could introduce it in 2023, with a possible announcement at WWDC 2023.

Should this modification come to fruition, Apple would align itself with Amazon's Alexa, which requires users to say 'Alexa' rather than 'Hey Alexa.' This move aims to streamline the activation process and enhance user experience across Apple devices.

Needless to say, for all those fans who have got used to the phrase, it may take quite getting used to the new one. After all, Siri by itself does not sound so great. But when paired with Hey, it acquires an aura, an iconic aura, if you will.

In addition to the potential change in Siri's trigger phrase, Apple is anticipated to unveil several new Macs at WWDC 2023. These Macs are rumoured to be powered by the M2 Max processor and a yet-to-be-unveiled M2 Ultra chip. However, the most significant highlight of the event is expected to be Apple's rumoured mixed-reality headset. It has been suggested that this launch could be as monumental for the company as the initial release of the iPhone and may even impact the legacy of Apple CEO Tim Cook. In fact, Cook's last such venture, the Apple Watch, has been quite a runaway success.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 18:23 IST
