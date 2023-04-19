Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 19 April 2023: Geomagnetic storm sparks auroras in Finland

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 19 April 2023: Geomagnetic storm sparks auroras in Finland

Today’s NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is a stunning snapshot of vivid auroras lighting up the sky in Saariselka, in northern Finnish Lapland.

| Updated on: Apr 19 2023, 11:56 IST
In Pics: What are Northern lights? 5 facts about this stunning Aurora phenomenon
Auroras
1/5 Auroras or Northern lights are shifting curtains of light in greens, blues and pinks which light up the night sky in the Northern and Southern poles. They are called Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis in the North Pole and Southern Lights or Aurora Australis in the South Pole. (AFP)
NASA
2/5 Auroras occur at the northern and southern poles, according to NASA. Occasionally, space weather interacting with Earth can cause auroras to extend even further away from the poles. These mesmerizing lights are constantly changing shape and intensity, from dim and scattered, to bright enough that they are visible for miles. (TWAN/Kwon O Chul)
Aurora
3/5 According to NASA, when a solar storm interacts with Earth’s magnetic field, it results in the formation of Geomagnetic storms. The solar particles released during this interact with the various gases present in our atmosphere and form stunning Auroras which are a sight to behold, especially from places like Reykjavik in Iceland and Svalbard in Norway. (NOAA)
Jupiter
4/5 Did you know that Auroras form on other planets too? Yes! Not only Earth, but Auroras have been seen on planets like Jupiter and Saturn. NASA says that if a planet has an atmosphere and a magnetic field, Auroras can form if the conditions are right! (NASA)
Auroras
5/5 Scientists study aurora from a variety of vantage points: below, above, and within. From below, ground based telescopes and radar look upward to track what’s happening in the sky. From above, NASA missions such as THEMIS investigate what causes auroras to dramatically shift from slowly shimmering waves of light to wildly shifting streaks of colour, according to the space agency. (NASA)
auroras
View all Images
The bright auroras were seen in yellow, green, red and purple colours. (NASA/Juan Carlos Casado (Starry Earth, TWAN))

When the Geomagnetic storm hits Earth, the magnetic field lines of the planet temporarily get disturbed, and the process releases extremely high magnetic energy. The energy and heat are enough to ionize oxygen present in the upper atmosphere and turn it into blue-green hues of light, which we know as Auroras. Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis in the North Pole and Southern Lights or Aurora Australis in the South Pole. Although auroras are usually green in colour, they can sometimes appear as pink or red too.

Today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is a stunning snapshot of auroras lighting up the sky in Saariselka, in northern Finnish Lapland. It was a result of a powerful CME hitting Earth and the auroras could be seen not only in the North, but as far as New Mexico, according to NASA. The bright auroras were seen in yellow, green, red and purple auroral colours, mesmerizing sky watchers and tourists.

Occasionally, space weather interacting with Earth can cause auroras to extend even further away from the poles. These mesmerizing lights are constantly changing shape and intensity, from dim and scattered, to bright enough that they are visible for miles.

The picture was captured by Juan Carlos Casado. The astrophotographer is associated with the TWAN initiative as well as Starry Earth. The World At Night (TWAN) is an international effort to present stunning night photos and timelapse videos of the world's landmarks against celestial attractions.

NASA's description of the picture

On some nights the sky is the best show in town. On this night, auroras ruled the sky, and the geomagnetic storm that created this colorful sky show originated from an increasingly active Sun. Surprisingly, since the approaching solar CME the day before had missed the Earth, it was not expected that this storm would create auroras. In the foreground, two happily surprised aurora hunters contemplate the amazing and rapidly changing sky.

Regardless of forecasts, though, auroras were reported in the night skies of Earth not only in the far north, but as far south as New Mexico, USA. As captured in a wide-angle image above Saariselkä in northern Finnish Lapland, a bright aurora was visible with an unusually high degree of detail, range of colors, and breadth across the sky. The vivid yellow, green, red and purple auroral colors are caused by oxygen and nitrogen atoms high in Earth's atmosphere reacting to incoming electrons.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 11:52 IST
