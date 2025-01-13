Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Neuralink Puts Brain Chip in 3rd Patient; Elon Musk says…

Neuralink Puts Brain Chip in 3rd Patient; Elon Musk says…

Elon Musk announced that the latest implant procedure was successful and that all three patients who have received the Neuralink brain chip are doing well.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 13 2025, 13:41 IST
Neuralink
The first Neuralink implant was carried out a year ago on Noland Arbaugh, who made headlines as the first human to receive the brain chip. (Unsplash)

Elon Musk's neurotechnology company, Neuralink Corp., has successfully implanted its brain-computer interface (BCI) device in a third human patient. Musk confirmed the milestone during a live event in Las Vegas, which was streamed on his social media platform, X. This advancement marks another step forward in Neuralink's ambitious mission to revolutionise the way humans interact with technology.

Neuralink's Progress and Future Plans

Musk announced that the latest implant procedure was successful and that all three patients who have received the Neuralink brain chip are doing well. “We've got now three humans with Neuralinks implanted and they're all working well,” Musk stated. He further revealed that Neuralink plans to carry out 20 to 30 more implant procedures throughout 2025, signalling rapid growth in the company's experimental trials.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

The first Neuralink implant was carried out a year ago on Noland Arbaugh, who made headlines as the first human to receive the brain chip. Now, with three patients successfully implanted, Neuralink is moving closer to its goal of helping individuals with neurological conditions regain independence.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

What Is Neuralink and How Does It Work?

Neuralink is a neurotechnology company co-founded by Elon Musk in 2016. The company focuses on developing brain-computer interface (BCI) devices designed to bridge the gap between the human brain and computers. The core of Neuralink's technology is a small, implantable chip equipped with ultra-thin, flexible electrodes that are embedded into the brain. These electrodes are designed to read and transmit brain signals to external devices.

The primary goal of Neuralink is to help individuals with severe neurological conditions such as paralysis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). By translating neural activity into digital commands, the device enables patients to control external devices—like smartphones or computers—using only their thoughts.

Ongoing Clinical Trials and FDA Approval

Neuralink currently has two clinical studies registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The first, known as thePrime Study, is focused on helping paralysed patients control digital devices, such as computers and smartphones, through thought alone. This study aims to involve around five patients and represents a significant step toward developing assistive technologies for mobility-impaired individuals.

The second trial, calledConvoy, is more specialised, designed for three patients who will use the Neuralink implant to operate assistive robotic arms and other external devices. These experimental procedures are complex and require opening the skull to implant the electrodes directly into brain tissue. However, the long-term goal is to make the procedure less invasive and more accessible.

The Future of Brain-Computer Interfaces

Neuralink is part of a growing field of startups working on brain-computer interfaces to address severe medical conditions. While Neuralink is arguably the most high-profile company in this space, competitors are also racing to develop similar technologies that could help people with disabilities regain control over their environment.

Looking ahead, Elon Musk has hinted at even more ambitious goals for Neuralink, including the potential for memory enhancement, treatment of mental health conditions, and even creating a direct interface between humans and artificial intelligence.

With three successful implants and more trials planned for 2025, Neuralink is steadily advancing its groundbreaking work in brain-computer interface technology. If successful, this technology could drastically improve the quality of life for individuals with paralysis and other neurological disorders. However, the journey from experimental procedures to widespread medical adoption remains challenging.

As Neuralink continues its research, the world watches closely, hopeful that this pioneering technology will transform medical science and the way humans interact with machines.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 13:41 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Five compelling reasons to revisit these classics before GTA 6 arrives
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals interactive buildings and destruction features set to redefine open-world gameplay
Valorant Patch 10.00

Valorant Patch 10.00: New agent, map changes, system updates, and more
Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed for the second time, developer Ubisoft confirms

Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed for the second time, developer Ubisoft confirms

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets