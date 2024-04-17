 New iPhone update, iOS 17.5 beta 2, brings Web Distribution to EU developers- What it means | Tech News
New iPhone update, iOS 17.5 beta 2, brings Web Distribution to EU developers- What it means

Apple has launched iOS 17.5 beta 2, introducing the Web Distribution sideloading feature for developers in the European Union. This new option allows developers to offer their apps for direct download from their websites.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2024, 18:41 IST
Apple expands app distribution options with web sideloading in iOS 17.5 (Apple)
Apple expands app distribution options with web sideloading in iOS 17.5 (Apple)

Apple has rolled out iOS 17.5 beta 2, bringing a new Web Distribution sideloading feature to developers in the European Union. This move follows Apple's recent announcement of this feature, which aims to provide developers with an additional distribution option under the Digital Markets Act.

Web Distribution: A New Avenue for EU Developers

Web Distribution allows developers in the EU to offer their apps for direct download from their own websites. This new feature comes as the third distribution option for developers in the region, alongside the App Store and other available platforms.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro launch: Apple may offer 256GB storage for the base model- All the details

To take advantage of Web Distribution, developers must opt into Apple's new App Store business terms. This includes paying a Core Technology Fee of €0.50 for each first annual install over one million in the past 12 months. Additionally, apps distributed through the web must comply with Apple's notarization guidelines and can only be installed from registered website domains in App Store Connect.

Apple's Commitment to User Safety

In a statement on its Developer website, Apple emphasised its commitment to user safety and platform integrity. The company will provide developers with access to APIs that facilitate web distribution, integration with system functionality, and backup and restore options for users.

Also read: iPhone 15 Pro Desperado Mafia model launched at over 6.5 lakh- All details about this luxury iPhone from Caviar

When users download an app from a developer's website for the first time, they will encounter a series of screens explaining the implications of granting the developer permission to install apps. After Face ID authentication, users will go through a three-step installation process, during which Apple's Notarization system will provide clear information about the app, including its name, developer, description, screenshots, and system age rating.

Simplifying App Installation

One of the notable aspects of this new feature is that users only need to grant permission for app installations once per developer. For instance, if Meta adopts Web Distribution for its apps in the EU, users will only need to approve Meta's ability to install apps on their device once. Subsequent app installations from Meta will not require additional permissions.

