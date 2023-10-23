Not in October 2023, new iPads to launch in March 2024, says Mark Gurman

For months, it was rumoured that Apple was planning to refresh its iPad lineup in late 2023. However, it isn't likely to be the case anymore. We've already seen several new Apple products this year, ranging from the iPhone 15, and Apple Watches to the 15-inch MacBook Air. The Cupertino-based tech giant even debuted the Vision Pro, its first-ever spatial computer, at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5. However, one product has not been refreshed - the iPad.

2023 could be the first year since its debut 13 years ago that the iPad isn't due for an upgrade, according to reports.

New iPads in 2024

In his latest ‘Power On' newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that he does not expect Apple to bring out any new iPads this year. Instead, Mac-related announcements are likely. But this does not mean that a new iPad isn't on the way. As per Gurman, Apple is looking to launch as many as 3 iPads in early 2024, preferably in March.

A report surfaced a few days ago which claimed that Apple could expand its iPad lineup by announcing new iPads on October 17. While that did not happen, the Cupertino-based tech giant did announce a new and cheaper alternative to the Apple Pencil 2nd Generation.

So, what could those iPads be? As per the reports, the new iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad 11th Gen could see the light of the day. In terms of specs, the new iPad Air could finally get the M2 upgrade, while the iPad Mini could feature A16 SoC, the chip that also powers the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as last year's iPhone 14 Pro models.

As of now, no M3-powered iPad is scheduled to come out anytime soon.

What about new Macs?

While no iPad is due to launch this year, a new Mac product will reportedly hit the store shelves before Apple's earnings call on November 2. It has been well over 2 years since the iMac saw any changes, but a new 24-inch iMac has been in the works for some time, and it is possible Apple could introduce it at the end of this month.