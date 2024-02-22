Nothing ropes in Bollywood’s Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador ahead of Phone 2a launch

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing has made a significant stride in its expansion efforts by roping in Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as its latest brand ambassador ahead of the launch of its latest smartphone, Nothing Phone 2a. The collaboration aims to elevate Nothing's presence in the Indian market and bolster its upcoming smartphone launches.

Nothing's brand ambassador

Ranveer's association with Nothing marks a strategic move for the brand, tapping into the actor's massive fan following and influential status in India. Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Ranveer Singh shared his enthusiasm for Nothing's innovative approach to smartphone design and its commitment to disrupting the industry. He emphasized his eagerness to collaborate with Nothing and contribute to crafting exceptional experiences for consumers.

Co-founder of Nothing, Akis Evangelidis, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the actor's influential persona and creative mindset that resonates with the brand's ethos. He underscored the importance of the Indian market for Nothing's expansion plans and hailed Singh's addition as a natural progression for the brand.

The announcement comes on the heels of Nothing's confirmation of the global launch of its upcoming smartphone, Phone 2a, scheduled for March 5th. The event, to be live-streamed from Delhi, India, signifies Nothing's growing focus on the Indian market and its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology tailored to user needs.

Phone 2a is poised to build upon the success of its predecessor, incorporating Nothing's signature design innovation, expertise, and craftsmanship. With a keen emphasis on enhancing the daily smartphone experience, Phone 2a promises to deliver a superior upgrade over its predecessor, Phone 1, in terms of features and performance.

With Ranveer Singh onboard as its brand ambassador, Nothing is poised to embark on an exciting journey of growth and innovation, further solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the tech space. As the brand continues to push boundaries and redefine user experiences, the partnership with Ranveer signifies a bold step towards captivating the Indian market and beyond.

