Now, AirTag helps woman find stolen bike; check blow-by-blow account

A woman tracked her stolen bike with the help of Apple AirTag. Know how she managed to chase down the bike thief.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 14:02 IST
AirTag has come to the rescue of a woman whose bike was stolen. (Unsplash)
AirTag has come to the rescue of a woman whose bike was stolen. (Unsplash)

In yet another exciting news about the Apple AirTag, a Netherlands woman was helped by her tracker gadget to hunt down a bike thief. It had all the hallmarks of a detective show and it all ended well. Unfortunately, they never managed to nab the thief. Notably, when it comes to the AirTag, what we generally hear are horror stories of people being stalked through this tracker and it is quite refreshing to actually hear about a feelgood one. Let's check out how the incident took place.

Bike recovered with the help of AirTag

The case began in Utrecht, a city in the Netherlands, where Beatriz Spaltemberg and her husband, William Lacerda, report.d that their bike has been stolen. According to a 9to5Mac report, Lacerda had revealed that, since bike thefts were becoming quite common in their area, they had decided to invest in an AirTag to track their bicycle, if the need ever arises.

One fine day, Spaltemberg went to the gym as per her daily routine on the bicycle and she parked it outside the gym. She mentioned that she took all the precautionary measures and even locked the bike. However, she left the keys in the lock which, inevitably, led to the bike being stolen.

Spaltemberg immediately got her phone out and checked the location of the bike trough the Find My app. Following that, the couple reached out to the police to report the incident. Lacerda explained everything about the bike's location, and two officers accompanied them to the site to recover it.

“It all happened in about an hour and a half. The police officer told me that we were very lucky to have an AirTag [on the bike] because bike thefts are common here,” said Lacerda.

They reached the location and found their bike exactly at that place. To prove that it was their bike to the police, the couple used the Precision Finding feature.

However, they could not find the thief and the police are investigating the matter and they are collecting street camera footage to identify the person.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 13:58 IST
