Portronics launches bubble square wireless keyboard with smartphone holder: Check price, features and more

Portronics launches Bubble Square, a portable wireless keyboard with smartphone and tablet holder, offering convenience and versatility for on-the-go work.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 20 2024, 16:51 IST
Portronics unveils Bubble Square wireless keyboard in India, offering convenience with smartphone/tablet holder and dual connectivity. (Portronics)

Portronics introduces the Bubble Square portable dual-mode wireless keyboard in India, designed for ultimate convenience and versatility. Crafted from sturdy ABS materials, it boasts a built-in holder for smartphones and tablets, ensuring optimal viewing angles wherever you are.

Heading out on a vacation or navigating a busy business trip with multiple stops can be a hassle, especially with bulky laptops and accessories. But with the Bubble Square, you can simplify your setup by transforming your smartphone or tablet into a fully functional workstation on the go.

Bid farewell to lugging around heavy laptops for work and entertainment. Thanks to cloud services and global internet connectivity, your smartphone becomes your go-to workstation, fitting snugly in your pocket. Simply toss a wireless compact keyboard into your bag for added convenience. The Portronics Bubble Square wireless keyboard offers unparalleled portability and space-saving features, delivering a full-sized keyboard experience wherever you need it.

Portronics Bubble Square portable wireless keyboard: Specs and Features

Crafted from durable ABS materials, the keyboard includes a built-in holder for smartphones and tablets, ensuring optimal viewing angles while keeping your device accessible. Anti-slip silicone pads on the underside keep it securely in place, providing a stable typing experience despite its compact size.

Featuring a full-size layout with a numeric keypad, the Bubble Square offers a comfortable and ergonomic typing experience with well-spaced keys to prevent fatigue during extended typing sessions. Multimedia hotkeys enable easy control of volume, media playback, and other functions without disrupting your workflow.

The Bubble Square supports dual connectivity modes: Bluetooth and RF. Bluetooth v5.3 pairs effortlessly with mobile devices, while the included USB 2.4GHz RF receiver connects seamlessly to desktops and laptops. It can pair with up to three devices simultaneously, allowing for instant switching between them with a dedicated switch.

Portronics Bubble Square portable wireless keyboard: Pricing and Availability

Available in Pink, Green, and Purple at a price point of Rs. 849, the Portronics Bubble Square comes with a 1-year warranty and can be found on major online retailers like Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, as well as select offline stores.

 

