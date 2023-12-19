Icon
realme unveils Christmas Sale offers on narzo smartphones – check prices of narzo 60 Pro, narzo N53 now

Leading smartphone provider, realme, presents a festive treat with exclusive discounts on narzo series models, including the feature-packed narzo 60 Pro 5G and sleek narzo N53. Explore cutting-edge technology at discounted rates.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 19 2023, 10:24 IST
Unwrap the joy of tech this Christmas with realme! Dive into exclusive discounts on the narzo series – a perfect blend of style and innovation.
Unwrap the joy of tech this Christmas with realme! Dive into exclusive discounts on the narzo series – a perfect blend of style and innovation.

Realme, a prominent smartphone service provider, has unveiled enticing offers on various models, including the realme narzo 60 Pro series 5G, realme narzo 60x 5G, realme narzo N55, and realme narzo N53, as part of its 'Christmas Sale.' These special offers are available from 18th December, 12 PM onwards until 26th December, accessible on Amazon.in and the realme website.

The offer details encompass different variants with discounted prices and coupon benefits. For instance, the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G offers various configurations with reductions in prices and coupon benefits, making it an attractive option during the sale. The 12GB+1TB variant, originally priced at INR 29,999, now comes at a discounted price of INR 27,999 with a coupon benefit of INR 2,000. Similarly, the realme narzo 60 5G and realme narzo 60x 5G boast impressive features at reduced rates, catering to users seeking high-performance smartphones. The narzo 60 5G with 8GB+128GB configuration is now available at INR 15,499, down from INR 17,999, with a coupon benefit of INR 2,500. The realme narzo 60x 5G, in the 6GB+128GB variant, sees a discounted price of INR 12,999, along with a coupon benefit of INR 1,500.

Additionally, the realme narzo N55 and realme narzo N53 offer competitive pricing with discounts and coupons, providing options in varying price segments. The narzo N55 with 6GB+128GB configuration is now priced at INR 9,999, down from INR 12,999, with a coupon benefit of INR 3,000. The realme narzo N53, in the 4GB+64GB variant, is available at a discounted price of INR 7,999, down from INR 8,999, with a coupon benefit of INR 1,000.

The narzo series, known for its style and functionality, has amassed a considerable user base in India, with a focus on delivering cutting-edge features that align with user preferences. Highlighting elements like diverse design inspirations and cutting-edge technology, the 'N' in narzo signifies uniqueness and versatility, catering to individuals who seek distinctive experiences.

Each model within the narzo series showcases unique attributes. For instance, the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G stands out with its exceptional RAM and ROM capacities, combined with a futuristic design inspired by the Martian Horizon. Meanwhile, the realme narzo 60 5G offers a Premium Vegan Leather and Martian Horizon design, accompanied by a powerful camera setup and a high-refresh-rate display.

Similarly, the realme narzo 60x 5G emphasizes a blend of high-end features, including an impressive camera system and rapid charging capabilities. The narzo N55 and N53 models prioritize fast-charging technology along with powerful camera setups, catering to diverse user needs.

With a focus on technological advancements and user-centric strategies, realme continues to evolve its product mix and marketing strategies to cater to the ever-changing demands of consumers.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 10:23 IST
