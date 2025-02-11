Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Sam Altman says OpenAI is ‘not for sale’ after Elon Musk’s buyout offer

Sam Altman says OpenAI is ‘not for sale’ after Elon Musk’s buyout offer

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said the company is “not for sale” and Elon Musk is probably trying to delay its progress with an unsolicited bid for the artificial intelligence pioneer.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Feb 11 2025, 18:15 IST
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says OpenAI Is ‘not for sale’ after Elon Musk’s buyout offer
Elon Musk wants to slowdown OpenAI, Sam Altman claims. (AFP)

(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said the company is “not for sale” and Elon Musk is probably trying to delay its progress with an unsolicited bid for the artificial intelligence pioneer.

“I think he is probably just trying to slow us down. He obviously is a competitor,” Altman said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Tuesday on the sidelines of the AI summit in Paris. “I wish he would just compete by building a better product, but I think there's been a lot of tactics, many, many lawsuits, all sorts of other crazy stuff, now this.”

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details
Vivo X200
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details

There's been long-held animosity between Musk and Altman, centered around Musk's concern that OpenAI is moving away from its not-for-profit founding principles. Musk competes with OpenAI through xAI, his own artificial intelligence startup, and has sued the company alleging they violated their founding mission by prioritizing profit over humanity. OpenAI has disputed that characterization.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Altman also chided Musk in the interview, saying his “whole life is probably from a position of insecurity.”

While Altman is publicly resistant to Musk's foray, OpenAI's board will have a say in how seriously they take the bid. The organization's board oversees its nonprofit arm, which in turn controls the for-profit business. Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce Inc., took over as chairman after an eruption in 2023 when the previous directors briefly fired Altman from his post. Taylor has a fraught history with Musk: He was chairman of Twitter when Musk made an unsolicited bid to buy the business and then tried to back out — before a court forced him to proceed.

Altman previously rejected the surprise $97.4 billion offer from a Musk-led group with a joke: “No thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.”

Musk's offer was backed by xAI and had support from a range of investors including Valor Equity Partners, Baron Capital, Atreides Management, Vy Capital, Joe Lonsdale's 8VC and media executive Ari Emanuel, through his investment fund.

Altman added that the OpenAI board is looking at a range of options for the business in the future. But selling the AI operations is not on the table.

“OpenAI is not for sale. The OpenAI mission is not for sale,” he said.

OpenAI's board got an overhaul after the Altman ouster, with business heavyweights replacing the academics and researchers who had been wedded to its non-profit mission. Among the directors now are former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi. Summers is also a paid contributor to Bloomberg TV.

(Updates with additional details starting in third paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Feb, 18:15 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations
GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025
Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage
GTA 6 Online

PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets