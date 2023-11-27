Samsung Galaxy Galaxy AI: Technology set to transform mobile phone experience, empower users

Samsung Galaxy is set to revolutionize the mobile experience with the introduction of Galaxy AI. This ground-breaking initiative aims to bring the full potential of artificial intelligence to your fingertips. With the power of openness in the palm of your hand, Galaxy AI is designed to empower users and provide barrier-free communication, and simplified productivity boost.

Galaxy AI offers a comprehensive mobile AI experience, combining on-device AI developed by Samsung with cloud-based AI through collaborations with industry leaders. This unique blend ensures universal intelligence on your phone, transforming your everyday mobile interactions while prioritizing Galaxy's renowned security and privacy features.

One remarkable feature on the horizon is the AI Live Translate Call, set to debut on the latest Galaxy AI phones early next year. This groundbreaking integration eliminates the need for third-party translation apps during calls, providing users with a personal translator in real-time. Whether it's audio or text translations, the hassle-free experience makes communicating with someone who speaks a different language as simple as turning on closed captions while streaming a show. Importantly, as an on-device Galaxy AI feature, users can trust that their private conversations remain secure within their phone.

Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business, highlighted the transformative impact of Galaxy AI on mobile technology, stating, "Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever." The vision is to dissolve common barriers to social connection, making communication easier and more productive than ever before.

As Galaxy AI prepares to usher in a new era of mobile AI, Samsung promises breakthrough experiences that empower smartphone users through AI.

