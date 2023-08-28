Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 launch: Check speculated features and release date

Samsung has a unique way of keeping a hold of its loyal customers. The Samsung Unpacked Event has just finished some weeks ago and the rumors of releasing its other premium products have already started. There are speculations of the launch of Galaxy SmartTag 2 Tracker soon.

As the anticipation for the release of the Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker grows, a recent report by 9to5Mac shows that a retail listing has shed light on some exciting new details about the upcoming device. Following the success of the original SmartTag tracker launched in 2021, Samsung is gearing up to introduce its successor, and this latest leak provides a glimpse into its enhanced features.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Tracker

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is rumored to support the newer Bluetooth 5.3 standard, suggesting improved battery life. An FCC listing also gave a sneak peek into the tracker's design, showcasing a built-in loop and the incorporation of ultra-wideband (UWB) support. Interestingly, the retail listing emphasizes the integration of the "SmartThings Find" network. This innovative feature from Samsung enables users to add a touch of intelligence to their daily lives by helping them locate their belongings through the SmartThings app. The SmartThings app finds your belongings quickly and efficiently.

Speculated Features

Now, another report by MobileFun has revealed even more insights into the upcoming tracker. It says that the Galaxy SmartTag 2 will come in both black and white color variants.

According to MobileFun, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 will be available in black and white color options. The listing also reaffirms several aspects that were previously speculated, such as the integration of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and the potential compatibility with the Android Find My Device network.

As Mobile Fun predicts, the pre-order pricing for the Galaxy SmartTag 2 trackers is estimated at £42.99 (~$54). The original SmartTag was launched with an MSRP of $29.99 in the US.

If we talk about the release date, MobileFun speculates that the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 will make its debut in October.

Please note that all this information is based on speculations and rumors. However, these speculations might give you a rough idea of how Galaxy SmartTag 2 is going to turn out.