Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, tablet, buds renders leaked ahead of Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2023 is all set to unveil a bunch of exciting products next month. Rumoured to have been scheduled for July 27, the Galaxy Unpacked event will be the second event of the year in which Samsung will refresh its various lineups with new products. Earlier this year on February 1, we witnessed the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series being launched. Now, the question arises: what does this second event have in store for ardent Samsung fans? The official details are yet to be disclosed, but thanks to the latest leak, we can get a glimpse of the upcoming Samsung products. Among these, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are obviously the most anticipated launches, but will there be more than that? Leakster Evan Blass has leaked press renders that shed light on what Samsung will unveil at its next launch event, SamMobile reports. Know all about leak surrounding the upcoming Samsung products.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023: Expected launches

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

New Samsung foldable smartphones are on the way. Undoubtedly, the spotlight will be on these two highly anticipated products – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. So far, several leaks and rumours have revealed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get several upgrades – a big cover display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset performance, an IP57 rating, and much more. Similarly, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also expected to get a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

The renders also give a hint of the Galaxy Tab S9 series which is expected to be water-resistant. The renders do not reveal much information, but as per the GizChina report, it is expected to use AMOLED panels and will run on One UI 5.1.1, and S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series

The Galaxy Watch 6 series is also expected at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The standard Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to have a similar design to Galaxy Watch 5, while the Classic version may have a rotating bezel.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

Following the last Galaxy Buds 2 launch in 2021, Samsung is expected to launch the next-generation Galaxy Buds 3 during the next Galaxy Unpacked event. Renders show that it will be available at least in White colour. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed.