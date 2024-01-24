Icon
Home Tech News Samsung Races Apple to Develop Blood Sugar Monitor That Doesn’t Break Skin

Samsung Races Apple to Develop Blood Sugar Monitor That Doesn’t Break Skin

Samsung is exploring the development of noninvasive blood sugar monitor and continuous blood pressure checking, setting its sights on ambitious health-care goals in a race with Apple.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jan 24 2024, 07:25 IST
Icon
Samsung
Samsung aims continuous blood pressure checking (REUTERS)
Samsung
Samsung aims continuous blood pressure checking (REUTERS)

Samsung Electronics Co. is exploring the development of noninvasive blood sugar monitor (glucose monitoring) and continuous blood pressure checking, setting its sights on ambitious health-care goals in a race with Apple Inc. and other tech giants.

The work is part of a broader push to put health features in a range of devices, including its just-announced Galaxy Ring, said Samsung executive Hon Pak, who is overseeing the effort. The company aims to eventually give consumers a complete picture of their well-being via sensors on different parts of the body and around the home. 

Health tracking is already a key selling point of smartphones and watches, with Samsung, Apple and Alphabet Inc.'s Google using the features to attract and retain customers. Creating sensors for continuous blood pressure tracking and glucose monitoring would be particularly valuable breakthroughs. Apple has been working for years on a glucose reader that wouldn't require users to prick their skin for blood — a potential boon for millions of diabetics.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

“If we can do continuous blood pressure and glucose, we're in a whole different ballgame,” Pak, Samsung's mobile digital health chief, said during a wide-ranging interview. “I think that's where everyone is trying to get to. We're putting significant investment toward that.”

He wouldn't comment on a timeline for either feature, but said he hopes noninvasive glucose monitoring could come to the market in some form within five years. “We are looking at everything from miniaturization to the various different technology platforms that can do some type of glucose monitoring or anything in between,” Pak said.

The remarks follow Samsung's announcement last week that it's working on a ring with health sensors. The Galaxy Ring product is scheduled to be released before the end of 2024 and will come in a range of colors and sizes, Pak said. The company is eyeing activity and sleep tracking for the ring, with more health features to come later.

Smart rings from companies like Oura offer an alternative for people who don't like to wear a watch but still want to track their health metrics and sleep patterns. 

“The ring represents that community of people who want health tracking that is more comfortable and less obtrusive,” Pak said. “It's meeting a need of a specific population of people who want to track and measure, but in a different way.”

Pak said Samsung hasn't finalized pricing on the Galaxy Ring, but — like the company's Galaxy Watches — it probably won't be compatible with Apple's iPhone.

Developing a blood sugar monitor would be a more challenging task, but one that could have major rewards. Current products on the market typically require a blood draw or a prick in the skin — an obtrusive process. Apple has been working on a noninvasive approach since around 2010 and has since made major progress, Bloomberg News has reported. Even so, a product remains years away.

The two companies also are working to improve blood pressure monitoring. Samsung smartwatches have long offered the ability to determine a user's blood pressure, but the monitoring isn't constant throughout the day and requires calibration against a standalone blood pressure checker.

Pak said Samsung is “evaluating all options” to improve its blood pressure features. The aim is to go longer without needing calibration. “We've been thinking long and hard about this,” he said.

Apple, meanwhile, is planning to add hypertension detection to its smartwatch later this year in a way that doesn't require calibration but also doesn't provide exact readings. Instead, the watch will inform users that they may have elevated blood pressure. Apple's expansion into health technology hasn't gone entirely smoothly. It recently pulled a blood oxygen feature from the Apple Watch after a legal setback in its patent dispute with Masimo Corp.

Pak said traditional blood pressure readings aren't “really that meaningful” other than showing a range of normal and abnormal. “Whether it's Apple or others, I think we are trying to redefine blood pressure in a way that it was originally intended, which is: How much cardiovascular risk do you have?” he said.

Samsung also is exploring a range of different sensors for future versions of its earbuds. The company is studying new ways to measure body temperature and heart rates, adding that the ear is a closer pathway to the heart than the wrist. Data from the ear could be combined with wrist and ambient data to provide users with a more comprehensive picture of their health.

Mixed-reality headsets could be a new frontier for health as well, Pak said. Apple is poised to release its first product in that market next week when the Vision Pro goes on sale for $3,499. 

Meditation and mental health could be key areas for such devices, he said.

Also read top stories for today:

Worried AI will take your job? AI can't replace the majority of jobs right now in cost-effective ways, says a study that sought to address fears about AI replacing humans in a swath of industries. Know what it really means here

Towards A Safer AI! No technology since nuclear fission will shape our collective future quite like artificial intelligence, so it's paramount AI systems are safe, secure, trustworthy and socially responsible. Dive in here

Did AI Really Supercharge Microsoft? Was there a revolution? AI functionality, even really good AI functionality, is no silver bullet that can turn around an ailing product. Check out the reality here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 07:25 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon