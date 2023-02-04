    Trending News

    Home Tech News Scary bug may be stealing your data? Update your iPhone to iOS 16.3 NOW

    Scary bug may be stealing your data? Update your iPhone to iOS 16.3 NOW

    iPhone users need to update their devices to iOS 16.3. The update fixes an Apple Maps bug which may have allowed third-party apps to collect location data of the users.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 13:38 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    Apple Maps
    View all Images
    Switch to iOS 16.3 to get rid of the scary Apple Maps bug. (YouTube)

    If you're an iPhone user and you still have not updated your device to iOS 16.3, then you need to do it now. There is a dangerous bug in the previous versions of iOS 16, which may have given third-party apps access to your private data. Due to a bug in Apple Maps, other apps may have been able to track the user's location even when they did not share the permission. This is a scary situation. However, Apple has provided a patch to this bug in the iOS 16.3 update, which was rolled out on January 24.

    iOS 16.3 fixes the Apple Maps bug

    The information regarding the bug patch was revealed in the support documents released by Apple. This is separate from patch notes which comes with every update and a user can see it on the description page itself. The document revealed the following information under the sub-section ‘Maps'.

    “Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

    Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences

    Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.

    CVE-2023-23503: an anonymous researcher”

    A big question that has appeared among users is for how long has this bug existed in the devices and how many apps have taken advantage? According to a report by 9To5Mac, “Brazilian journalist Rodrigo Ghedin reports that iFood, a multibillion dollar Brazilian food delivery app, was found to be accessing a user's location in iOS 16. 2 even when the user denied the app all location access”. So at least one app was taking advantage of this.

    However, answers to those questions are unlikely to be given as Apple has listed the bug in the “reserved” category, which generally implies that details will not be shared till a later date.

    So, make sure to quickly update your device to the iOS 16.3 version. You just need to go to Settings > General > Software Update to see the new iOS version which should be ready to download.

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 13:36 IST
